Shots Don’t Drop For Hornets In New Year’s Eve Loss To Nets

LaMelo Ball Highlights vs Nets - 12/31/22

Ball Extends 20-PT Streak to 11 Games, Charlotte Becomes Latest Victim of Streaking Nets

While the ball eventually dropped on New Year’s Eve, the shots unfortunately did not on Saturday night for the Charlotte Hornets, as they closed out 2022 with a 123-106 home loss to the streaking Brooklyn Nets, who have now won 11 consecutive games.

LaMelo Ball ran his 20-point streak to 11 games – tied for the sixth-longest in franchise history – in the loss, finishing with 23 points on 7-of-19 shooting, seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals for his third straight double-double. Mason Plumlee added a season-high 22 points and 10 rebounds, marking his fifth career 20-10 game and first since Dec. 20, 2016.

Charlotte slogged its way through an offensively-challenged opening half – one in which it shot 2-of-18 from 3-point range – to enter halftime trailing, 61-49. A 16-5 third-quarter run for the Hornets helped keep the ship afloat a little longer, but Brooklyn closed the frame with its own 24-12 stretch over the final six-and-a-half minutes and never looked back.

“I think the end of the third quarter was a big part of it,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford afterwards. “We ended with a tough lineup in there at the end of the third, and they took advantage of it.” Added Terry Rozier, “Offensively, we got a lot of shots, but obviously, we didn’t knock them down. Sometimes, you’re not going to make shots. It’s about getting it done on the defensive end. That’s what we try to preach. Our offense is flowing better. We just have to clean up on the defensive end. We’ve got a lot of talented guys that can score. We’re going to score enough points. We just have to give ourselves a chance with the defense.”

Brooklyn finished with 58 points on the paint on 85.3% shooting (29-of-34) and converted 76.1% of its 2-point attempts (35-of-46). The Nets’ 60.0% field-goal percentage was the most efficient overall by a Charlotte opponent this season, besting the previous high of 59.1% set by the Celtics on Nov. 28. Meanwhile, Charlotte shot only 39.6% and 26.8% from deep (11-of-41).

The superstar Nets duo of Kyrie Irving (28) and Kevin Durant (23) combined for 51 points on 20-of-34 shooting, while fellow starters Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton each added 14 points. Yuta Watanabe then chipped in 11 points, five rebounds and a career-high five steals in just under 19 minutes off the bench.

Added Clifford, “We could’ve double teamed more. The biggest thing with them, you’ve got to try to put as much pressure as you can or cause as much indecision with Kevin and Kyrie without running all over the place. They’re going to score. Right now, they’re the best team in the NBA. We had stretches where we really got good shots and they didn’t go down. We’ve got to make sure we don’t get frustrated with that. We stay with what we’re doing, how we’re playing and we continue to execute.”

The Hornets will cross the midway point of their four-game homestand and open the 2023 calendar when they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Jan. 2 starting at 7 PM ET. Catch all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ FM 92.7.