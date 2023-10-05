Seasoned Vet Hayward, Promising Rookie Miller Highlight Hornets’ Wing Group

Training Camp One-On-One | Brandon Miller

A soon-to-be 14th-year NBA veteran in Gordon Hayward along with an exciting rookie in newcomer Brandon Miller are at the forefront of a Charlotte Hornets’ wing unit that is ready to make a statement this season.

Ever since signing with the organization almost three years ago, Hayward had yet to have a normal healthy offseason. Like many who played deep into the NBA Bubble Playoffs, Hayward only had a couple months off before the 2020-21 season tipped off right before Christmas. Then suffering a freak lower-extremity injury – first his foot, then his ankle – to close out each of his opening two seasons in Charlotte made it so Hayward was rehabbing instead of training to beginthe summer.

Such wasn’t the case this year though, as Hayward got to hit the ground running shortly after last season ended. While he did deal with some bumps and bruises, the now 33-year-old veteran finished the 2022-23 campaign relatively healthy and with averages of 14.7 points on 47.5% shooting – his highest as a Hornet – 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists spanning 50 starts.

“I had a great offseason,” said Hayward on Media Day. “It was a solid four to five months of being able to train the way I want to train and do what I wanted to do. I feel great right now, healthy, and ready to get going. I had a lot of vets early in my Utah days and I learned how to be a professional there. You can always get better each offseason and I think it helps you get through the grind of training every day with no games. I’ve gone through my whole career and every summer, tried to improve different things.”

Also on Media Day, Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford identified Hayward as one of the twoplayers (the other being Terry Rozier) who “just killed it” during optional workouts in September. “This was all about Gordon getting his game together, getting his body together,” said Clifford. “He still did treatment this summer because again, he’s played so many games in his career, but he looks great. You can tell he’s in a good place mentally.”

Besides LaMelo Ball, there might not be a player as vital to the Hornets’ on-court success as Hayward, mainly because of the sheer talent, versatility, and experience he provides. Over the past three seasons and counting the Play-In Tournament, Charlotte has posted a 70-73 record (.490 winning percentage) with its dynamic connector in the lineup and a 33-62 mark when he’s been sidelined (.347). The numbers speak for themselves – the Hornets need Hayward on the court as much as possible this season to get to where they want to go.

On the total opposite end of Hayward on the professional experience spectrum is Brandon Miller, the reigning second overall pick in June’s NBA Draft. And where to start with this tantalizing, 6-9, now 210-pound, seemingly-do-it-all 20-year-old? He’s got prototypical size and length for his position, can score from anywhere on the floor, shoot, rebound, facilitate, and defend. What might be most impressive though, is his crystal-clear natural feel for the game.

“I think it’s just about my teammates trusting me to make plays at a high level,” said Miller, when asked about the recent praise he’s received. “We have great vets and they’ve been coaching the young guys. Just learning from them can take us far this season. It’s a blessing to have a vet like Gordon around to coach you up and always have you in the right places. Having him off the court is probably most important and being able to build a bond together.”

“When you watch him in college, he’s a throwback player,” explained Clifford. “The IQ part is harder and harder to find. He knows how to practice and work. He’s far more advanced to me of the guys I’ve been around in the last few years in terms of that. He’s going to be on the floor right away, he’s got the size, he knows how to play, he can really pass and play at both ends.”

He added, “The biggest difference between college and the NBA is execution and it’s not a coaching thing. In our league, we run more offense, play different defenses, and the execution is much higher. It’s hard for the [younger players] and I’ll be honest, it’s one of the reasons that I’m so excited about Brandon. His IQ, his ability to pay attention, learn and do stuff right away without all this extra repetition – he is one of the quickest learners I’ve ever been around in 20 plus years. You can see it in the September workouts. I’ve already had several of the older guys come over and say, ‘He’s going to help us right away,’ because of those things.”

Another thing Clifford said recently that speaks volumes about Miller is that unlike most high lottery picks coming into the NBA, he doesn’t need to be always creating on the ball to be impactful. While the scoring was a little all over the pace out at NBA Summer League, Miller has already flashed that versatility, as evidenced by separate 11-rebound and seven-assist showings in Las Vegas. Look for him to really start popping once he’s surrounded by quality rotational players.

What’s great about the situation Miller is entering is that the current collection of talent on the Hornets’ roster is not indicative of a team that just landed the second overall pick. Widespreadinjuries and the absence of Miles Bridges was a lot to overcome last year, although landing atalent like Miller is a great consolation prize. He’s certainly going to have a significant role, but the Hornets don’t need him to immediately be a 30-point-per-game scorer every single night.

Another option at the wing spot is Cody Martin, a defensive specialist who made only sevenappearances last season because of left knee surgery in November of 2022, followed by lingering soreness once he returned. Per Clifford, Martin is still “limited,” but has been diligently working hard throughout the summer.

“He’s back on the floor right now and doing individual work,” said Clifford. “He does feel good. He’s a big piece for us and brings a lot to the team. There aren’t many guys like him anymore and nobody wants to be out there more than he does. At the end of last week, he came in early todo the optional workouts and was moving around pretty good.”

Although he played more two-guard as a rookie, former second-rounder Bryce McGowens is a young player who like many of his teammates, got extended run over the final few weeks of last season. Across the last nine games (six starts), the Nebraska product averaged 12.0 points on 44.3% shooting – 35.3% from 3-point range – 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and closed the campaign with three consecutive 15-point performances. He received heavy praise from Clifford multiple times last year, specifically for his off-ball movement on both ends and defensive principles.

“Coming into year two, I feel much better and more confident,” said McGowens. “I know more things now than I did last year, like defensive assignments, offensive plays. It’s about playing the right way. Defensively, continue to step it up and make the right plays. I’ve been focusing on rim decisions, rim efficiency, really all aspects of the game. This summer, I paid attention a lot to the defensive end. Watching film on other guys and seeing how they play on and off the ball.”

Now-Philadelphia 76er Kelly Oubre Jr. averaged a career-high 20.3 points and a team-leading 3.2 nightly deflections over 48 games in Buzz City last season and his departure has left a decent-sized hole on the depth chart from a scoring standpoint. The combination of a hopefully healthy Hayward and Martin, plus Miller, McGowens, possibly even Bridges and JT Thor should be more than enough to fill that void at the three-spot.