Record Aside, the Hornets Made Solid Progress This Preseason

Another preseason has come and gone for the Charlotte Hornets and although they didn’t find themselves on the winning side in any of their five outings, all hope is not lost. Thankfully, these games still don’t count! But there are still plenty of takeaways to be had, including what’s been going well and what still needs to be further addressed (note: all stats through Thursday night).

Who and What’s Looked Good

Terry Rozier – The Hornets’ leading preseason scorer at 15.8 points per game on 44% shooting looks ready to roll for the team’s regular season opener next Wednesday night in San Antonio. Rozier is really going to be counted on and them some in the wake of LaMelo Ball’s ankle injury and will probably start at point guard for the time being with Cody Martin or Kelly Oubre Jr. sliding in at the starting two-spot.

Gordon Hayward – Hayward sat out the first three preseason contests with a minor knee injury before returning in the final two to average 11.0 points on 56% shooting, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.5 blocks in 18.1 minutes. When he’s been on the court, Hayward has been a sensational do-everything option for Charlotte, but each of his first two seasons in Buzz City have been cut short by injury. He looks good to go right now and hopefully, things stay that way for the foreseeable future.

Center Position – Starting center Mason Plumlee averaged 7.0 points, a team-high 7.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists this preseason and perhaps most encouragingly, shot 65.0% from the line as a full-time lefty shooter. Behind him, it’s been a pretty competitive battle for the backup five spot between Nick Richards and rookie Mark Williams.

Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford has spoken frequently about how impressed he’s been with Richards this summer and it’s been pretty evident why based on his preseason play. He’s put up 7.4 points on 58% shooting, 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 block off the bench and although appears to be in the rotation right now, Williams has picked things up quickly, especially on the defensive end.

Turnovers – Disorganized play is not uncommon in the preseason, with many teams around the league not yet on the same page when it comes to communication and ball security. For the most part, Charlotte has done pretty well in this area and finished their preseason schedule with the eighth-best turnover percentage (13.8%) in the NBA. The squad had the sixth-worst turnover rate last preseason (16.4%) before finishing ninth in the regular season (13.1%).

Defensive Rebounding – After finishing second to last in this category last season, defensive rebounding has rightfully been at the top of areas to improve upon this upcoming campaign for the Hornets. So far, so good as Charlotte ranks 11th in defensive rebounding percentage (78.7%) this preseason, a number that stood at 70.6% in the 2021-22 regular season.

What Still Needs Work

Health – To be fair, staying healthy isn’t exactly an area the Hornets can control specifically, but it has been a factor lately. LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin, PJ Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr. all missed at least one preseason game because of injury (Dennis Smith Jr. also missed two games for personal reasons). Outside of Ball, most of these absences were probably precautionary and hopefully won’t have any sort of major negative impact on the squad’s early-season chemistry.

3-Point Shooting – The Hornets shot 22.1% from behind the arc this preseason, which is the lowest mark in the NBA. For what it’s worth, they had the second-lowest 3-point percentage in the 2021 preseason (26.2%), then finished sixth-best in the regular season (36.5%). Hopefully, that means they’re just saving all their long-distance makes for when it really counts (again).