Quick-Witted Grant Williams’ Continuous Quest For Defensive Excellence

Roughly 36 hours after a Monday night loss in Cleveland on March 25, the Charlotte Hornets reconvened on the main floor at Spectrum Center for their normal gameday shootaround. Once the walkthrough was completed, forward Grant Williams spent a few minutes fielding questions from local media members about that evening’s rematch with the Cavaliers.

“Cleveland does a good job of playing with Jarrett Allen as a passer,” said Williams, when asked about the opposition’s status as one of the best cutting teams in the NBA. “Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are dynamic scorers and able to put the ball in the basket on their own, but the rest of the guys around them really play off those flash actions, those guys that cut. Guys like Sam Merrill, who can really get spot-up shots all because the defensive help sinks in, or he comes off a pin down screen and he can make the pass. We have to be more physical into the ball and make those passes more difficult for Allen, and Evan Mobley, while also understanding we have to play with pace in transition. Us running up and down hopefully takes their legs away from them so they can’t knock down those open shots.”

Well-thought-out responses like this are routine for Williams, a Charlotte native now approaching the conclusion of his fifth NBA season. Williams’ introspectiveness isn’t totally surprising, given his mom, Teresa Johnson, is a former NASA engineer, while his father, Gilbert Williams, worked security for Prince, and then later, did stage management and concert production. Really, for a majority of his life, the now 25-year-old Williams has been regularly exposed to all sorts of different scholastic and cultural outlets.

“My grandfather is a jazz musician, so I grew up listening to him play the piano all the time,” said Williams. “With my dad, I learned about what it was like to be a traditional Black man. Listening to Charlie Wilson and guys like that versus what new age kind of does. My dad was more the socialite. He can make a friend with anybody he meets, no matter what background, culture, or race. My mom taught me the more educational background and academic side. I think I grabbed all the best qualities from both my parents.”

Besides being a standout high school basketball player, Williams also starred in the musical “Anything Goes” as a senior at Providence Day School. ESPN designated the 6-7, 230-pound Williams as a four-star recruit and listed him just outside its top-100 rankings for the high school class of 2016. He chose to attend Tennessee, with a trio of Ivy League schools and Richmond also being heavily considered as finalists.

“I decided to go to Tennessee over really, at the time, it would have been Yale, Princeton and then Harvard,” recalled Williams. “Harvard was my last choice because they had six guys in my class coming in and four guys at my position. If I went to an Ivy, I would have tried to get into Engineering. At Tennessee, I couldn’t do engineering because I wouldn’t have been able to graduate in three years. So, I did Supply Chain Management with a collateral in Marketing.”

From a basketball standpoint, Tennessee offered Williams significant visibility, elite competition, and an athletic scholarship, something that is unavailable at Ivy League institutions. Looking back, Williams still believes he could have made it to the NBA had he gone down the Ivy League route instead. According to RealGM.com, 48 former Ivy League players have appeared in an NBA game, although only one – Yale’s Miye Oni in 2019 – has been drafted since 1995. Princeton alum and rookie Tosan Evbuomwan of the Detroit Pistons is the only active one in the league.

“I do think that even if I went to Yale, I might still be in the league,” said Williams. “I might not have had the same athletic development. The difference between Tennessee and Yale was the facilities and then Garrett Medenwald, who, in my opinion, is one of the best strength coaches in America. I do think my talent could have gotten me here.”

Williams’ smarts and intuition have spilled over into his NBA career, and even more so lately. Back in February of 2023, he began serving a four-year term after being elected First Vice President of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA). While this role takes up a lot of his free time, Williams has still made a concerted effort to equally mix leisure with learning.

“Golf, chess, starting to read a little bit more,” said Williams, on some of his hobbies. “Just trying to find things outside of basketball. I’m big into gaming and that sector. It’s something my brother and I grew up loving, and I stepped away from it to do more educational-based things. I feel like there’s a transition in my life where I can still have that balance of having fun whether it’s gaming, hanging out, relaxing, bowling, doing things like that versus using time to be informative or educational.”

Williams also believes that expanding his mind into different areas off the court has accelerated his improvements on it. “When you’re able to learn outside of basketball, it makes it easier to learn on the court,” he explained. “I’ve always said you can find different qualities in not only your day-to-day life that can impact your athletic career, but also vice versa. You can take some of the relationship-building that you learn athletically into your day-to-day life.”

Pre-game prep work for Williams usually focuses on things like what matchups he’s mostly likely to encounter, tendencies of opposing players and deciphering not just how, but why teams operate a certain way. It’s not just about watching, but also understanding. Like that the Golden State Warriors beat teams because of their layups and ability to get to the rim. That Steph Curry prefers shooting to his left versus his right. Or that Klay Thompson leans more towards taking mid-range pull-ups instead of driving all the way to the basket.

Williams has the potential to make an All-NBA Defensive team someday and recognizes plenty of work lies ahead to reach that point. It’s a realistic goal that could come to fruition the more he continues to learn the intricacies of studying NBA defenses down to the most minute levels.