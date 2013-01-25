Preview: Keys to Beat Timberwolves

Keys to Beat Timberwolves

By Jaclyn Harris

bobcats.com

January 25, 2013

KEY MATCHUP vs. HAWKS

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist vs. Derrick Williams

Forwards Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Derrick Williams will be a match to watch January 26 at Time Warner Cable Arena®. Cats rookie MKG is vital to the Bobcats offense. He is sixth on the team in scoring (10.2 points) and is third on the team in rebounds (6.20). Although he has not been a leading scorer lately, he has been consistent for the Cats. In his past four games he has averaged 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game… Williams will be a tough match for Kidd-Gilchrist. In the Timberwolves game on Monday against Atlanta, Williams totaled 17 points, four rebounds, and a steal. He’s averaging 9.3 points and 4.4 rebounds this season but has picked up his game in the last 10 with Kevin Love out, scoring 12.2 points and bringing down 5.1 boards.

SCOUTING THE BOBCATS (10-33)

The Bobcats have had some tough outings as of late but look to come out reenergized on Saturday after having a couple days off… Offensively the Cats are relying on different guys to get the job done with five players averaging in double figures: Kemba Walker (17.9), Ramon Sessions (14.3), Ben Gordon (13.0), Gerald Henderson (12.9) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (10.2)… Charlotte is currently averaging 95 points per game.

SCOUTING THE TIMBERWOLVES (17-22)

The Timberwolves are arriving at Time Warner Cable Arena® after having lost their last two games… Like the Cats, Minnesota has balance in its scoring with eight players averaging in double figures: Kevin Love (18.3), Nikola Pekovic (16.0), Chris Johnson (15.0), Andrei Kirilenko (13.6), Luke Ridnour (11.9), Chase Budinger (11.8), Jose Barea (11.1), and Alexey Shved (10.7)… Minnesota is currently averaging 94.7 points per game… Both teams can score, so the winning team will need to have the defense that stands out.