Positivity And Perspective: Terry Rozier Keeping Big Picture In Focus

As one of the Charlotte Hornets’ unequivocal leaders, Terry Rozier’s veteran presence and competitive drive were valuable resources in a rotation that at times, leaned heavily towards youth this past season. On the court, Rozier posted multiple career highs in a trying campaign the despite the hardship, has also done little to deter his optimism for the future.

“Obviously, we wanted better for ourselves as a team,” said Rozier during media exit interviews. “I wanted to be better for my team. We didn’t make the playoffs and a lot of things didn’t fall into place. We had ups and downs all season. There were a lot of encouraging things that happened. We can’t do anything about the injuries. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We’re all professionals. Just move forward and do things to build some winning culture around here.”

The Hornets needed a lot from Rozier on both ends this season, while navigating all the lengthy absences to primary offensive creators like LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr. Rozier, who also sat out two weeks early on because of an ankle sprain suffered in the home opener, posted career highs in points (21.1), assists (5.1), minutes (35.3) and usage rate (26.2%) in 63 appearances. His shooting efficiency dipped a bit – 41.5% and 32.7% from 3-point range – though, thanks in part to the higher shot volume (career-high 18.9 attempts per game) and restricted spacing.

“Terry’s numbers are very misleading,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford. “His numbers when he got to play with both LaMelo and Gordon – 3-point shooting, 2-point efficiency – were really good. He just had to play so many games where he’s the primary scorer, he’s guarding the other team’s best player and they’re double-teaming him every time we needed to score. So, that hurts what his numbers would look like. He had a very good year.”

“It put a lot of pressure on Terry,” added President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak. “With LaMelo playing, you find yourself open and you’ve just got to shoot it. Now with LaMelo out, Terry’s got to play make and that’s who [the opposing team] is focusing on. They’ve just got to take Terry out of the game, and they’ll win. So now it becomes tougher for him. I think a lot of that played out that way.”

Injuries consistently flared up throughout the Hornets’ season, which Rozier said was one of the most frustrating of his now eight-year NBA career. “It’s at the top of the list,” he said. “When you see a brother just go down continuously and then you go down, it’s tough. I think Coach Clifford mentioned and people saw this, we never gave up. Whatever we had, we went out there and fought the best way we could. That’s all you can really ask for. It was tough, but we’re still blessed to do what we do and we’re going to move forward.”

Rozier added that another positive that occurred was the younger players on the roster getting extended rotational minutes towards the end of the season. Internal development will be a collective effort this summer – veterans included – and if everything goes right with some better injury luck mixed in, Charlotte will hopefully find itself back in the playoff mix a year from now.

“I feel like it was good to end the season with the young guys so they could really see that this league is for real,” he said. “You need to really prepare if you want to be good. They ended the season the right way and I think they’re going to have the mindset going into this summer to get better. We have a couple guys on the team that have been [to the playoffs] that can talk about it and try to get guys to understand how important it is. There’s nothing like it. This was supposed to be the year. We felt like we could have done it. We can only control what we can control and that’s to start right now having that mindset for next year to get better.”

Turning the page on a challenging season is certainly reasonable and Rozier understands it’s important to extrapolate the good, while also recognizing that the Hornets could have put themselves in better situations on the court at times. Fortune can shift quickly in the NBA – for better or worse – and the team needs to be ready for whenever adversity strikes again.