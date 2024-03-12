Pistons’ Size, Fast-Break Speed Stymie Hornets In The Motor City

As quickly as the Charlotte Hornets nearly erased a sizeable first-half deficit right before halftime on Monday night, the Detroit Pistons were just as speedy at rebuilding it. The visitors would eventually make one last-gasp push, which wasn’t enough to avoid a 114-97 road loss.

Much like they have been all year, Detroit’s size and physicality were once again decisive issues for the smaller, injury-depleted Hornets in this defeat. But perhaps even more troublesome was a leaky transition defense that got outscored by Detroit in fast-break points, 25-4.

Detroit entered the evening ranked 15th in the NBA in fast break scoring (14.5 points), a number it topped in the first quarter alone (15). The Hornets faced a 17-point deficit midway through the second, then ripped off a 15-0 run to close the gap near the end of the frame, Detroit would score five unanswered going into the break, then rode what turned into a 22-7 stretch into the third to retake that 17-point lead. Charlotte got to within seven a couple times later in the fourth, though never strung together enough defensive stops to pose any serious threat.

The Hornets averaged only 100.7 points in their three seasonal losses to the 11-win Pistons, the first time they’ve been swept in the head-to-head series since 2011-12. Detroit took the glass in this contest, 51-40, and scored 17 second chance points off nine offensive boards.

“We got off to a really bad start to start the game and a really bad start in the third quarter,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford following the loss. “The rebounding game, we’re minus-11, but also, we haven’t been able to score on them [this season]. The last game here, watching it, we’re plus-six with under four to play. Tonight was more like the first game in Charlotte [on Oct. 27]. They got up double digits early and we were playing from behind the whole game. It’s obviously a tough way to go.”

Miles Bridges (24) and Grant Williams (22) both had 20-point showings for Charlotte, while Nick Richards posted 10 points and 13 rebounds for his career-high-tying third consecutive double-double. Brandon Miller totaled 19 points and extended his consecutive-games streak with a 3-pointer to 20. Team-wise, the Hornets shot 38.6% and recorded only 40 points in the paint.

On the Detroit side, Cade Cunningham tallied a team-high 22 points and eight assists and Jalen Duren double-doubled with 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and 10 rebounds. Italian sharpshooter Simone Fontecchio, acquired by the Pistons at last month’s trade deadline, continued to look good in his new uniform, finishing with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

Said Clifford on defending Cunningham, “Not only did he score, but we started the game taking the ball out of his hands. We were double-teaming every pick-and-roll, and he picked us apart. So, we got out of the double team, came back to it, and it wasn’t effective, regardless of the combination. He hurt us with the pick-and-rolls with the big guys and with the other perimeter players.”

The Hornets will close out their two-game road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, March 13 beginning at 8 PM ET. Catch all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ 92.7 FM.