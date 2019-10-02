Perley’s Press Pass: Why Big NBA Minutes Don’t Always Accelerate Player Development

MORE COVERAGE: Training Camp Gallery | James Borrego | Dwayne Bacon | Marvin Williams | PJ Washington

The best teams in the NBA are the ones that get better as the season unfolds. Ask any head coach and he’ll say that he wants his players at or near peak performance come the end of the year. The Charlotte Hornets currently have seven players with three or fewer NBA campaigns under their belts, meaning development will be a huge emphasis over the next several months.

One of the biggest challenges when it comes to this issue is who gets to play, when they get to play, where they get to play and how long they get to play. Even though this is a young team, just handing out rotational minutes to anybody (especially younger players) doesn’t automatically expedite development. Sometimes, the most impactful playing time is earned through internal competition and patience.

“I’ve seen players where you’ve handed them minutes and they’ve developed quickly. I’ve seen it where it’s backfired as well,” said Head Coach James Borrego after Wednesday morning’s training camp practice. “I think every guy is different. Some guys are able to handle it in a mature way. They take those minutes and play with pride in them and I think other players have not done that.”

He added, “It’s my job to figure out what players can handle minutes early and if I’m going to err, I’m going to err on guys earning minutes. I don’t want to just hand guys minutes. I want them to compete for minutes. Veterans are going to have to compete and young guys as well.”

Dwayne Bacon and Devonte’ Graham both saw significant action in the G League last year, regularly crediting their time in Greensboro as to why they played so well down the stretch. To some, the G League is still viewed as a punishment instead of a useful resource. Honestly, most players would rather be playing heavy minutes in any setting instead of just riding the bench.

“Greensboro kept me very, very humbled and motivated,” said Bacon on Media Day. “I wanted to go down there. It was another opportunity to play. I’d rather be down there playing then just sitting on the bench up here watching. My experience going down there was great. I loved going down there. It was something that definitely kept me working. It sparked me.”

Going into his 15th season, the Hornets couldn’t ask for a better veteran presence than Marvin Williams. The 33-year-old forward recently referenced former teammates Mike Bibby, Joe Johnson and Jerry Stackhouse as players who he emulated as a young Atlanta Hawk and now, the student has become the teacher. Like the G League, having someone like Williams around is a valuable asset for anyone.

“I was big on watching,” Williams said. “I didn’t ask too many questions, but I watched how people work. Mike was a big worker. Joe was a huge worker. He might be one of the hardest workers I have ever seen, which is why he’s been so successful. Richard Jefferson, Tracy McGrady, Richard Jefferson – the list goes on for so many people who have helped me throughout the course of my career. Just watching them and building habits.”

Taking cues from Williams and other vets is certainly a way for younger players to develop even if they aren’t getting as much playing time as they would like. Every season, it seems like there’s a few rookies that explode onto the scene and immediately take the league by storm. A first or second-year player not immediately lighting the world on fire is not always an indicator of future success nor does it imply he’s been held back by his team. It often just takes time.

And it’s not just young guys that Borrego is leaning on for improvement, but older ones as well. Everybody is expected to get better no matter what their respective situation is. The ability to see improvement across the board will go a long way in determining what kind of season the Charlotte Hornets ultimately end up having.

Notes: Guard Joe Chealey left Wednesday morning’s practice (sprained right ankle). Guard Malik Monk (sore right toe) and guard Cody Martin (sprained right ankle) were both limited… Rapper J. Cole was on hand to watch practice again today.