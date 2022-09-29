Opportunity Is There For Hornets’ Growing Group Of Bigs

Training Camp | Mason Plumlee One-On-One - 9/29/22

Over the past few years, the Charlotte Hornets have invested a lot of time and resources into solidifying their frontcourt rotation. And now heading into the 2022-23 season, the time has come for some of these young bigs to take the next steps in their NBA journeys.

The elder statesman and starting center for the group continues to be Mason Plumlee, who was acquired last offseason in a draft-night trade with Detroit. Plumlee has given the Hornets a ball-handling, pick-and-roll lob threat who finished 16th in the NBA last season in restricted area field-goal percentage (73.1%; mini. 250+ attempts). His efforts helped vault the team from 28th (60.3%) in 2020-21 to 18th (64.6%) in this category last season.

Plumlee’s free-throw efficiency dipped to an unsightly 39.2% though, a steep drop from the career-best 66.9% clip he posted with the Pistons the year before. The now 32-year-old actually made the unusual decision to switch his shooting hand to lefty following a minor finger injury in mid-March of last season. He ended up converting 53.1% of his 2.1 attempts per game the rest of the way and has been a southpaw shooter ever since.

Following Plumlee in the pecking order is PJ Washington, a quickly improving defender capable of playing the stretch-four or small-ball five. Washington started the team’s final 24 games last season in place of the injured Gordon Hayward, posting averages of 11.0 points on 50.0% shooting – 32.4% from 3-point range – 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block.

Overall, the budding big man shot a career-best 47.0% from the field on 8.2 attempts per game. Something worth monitoring early on this season will be can Washington get back to where he was as corner 3-point threat? He went just 31.2% from this area (24-of-77) in 2021-22 after posting a combined 45.5% clip over his first two years in the league (60-of-132).

“I’ve been really happy with PJ,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford on Media Day. “He’s going to be a big part of this team. If we’re going to take a step and become a legitimate playoff team, he’s going to be on the floor. He can play well on both ends of the floor. He gives you roster versatility because he can play the four or the five. He can defend different perimeter players. He’s a talented player, finished last season on a good note and had a good summer.”

Nick Richards periodically filled in at center when either Plumlee or Washington was unavailable last season and for the most part, was fairly serviceable. He converted 50-of-71 restricted area attempts (70.4%) and showcased his range with a combined 52.6% clip in the non-restricted-area paint zone and mid-range plus a 69.8% mark at the line (30-of-43).

One thing Richards does need to cut down on is the fouling – he averaged a team-high 5.0 fouls per 36 minutes last season – which often put an additional strain on the frontcourt and prevented him from sometimes taking full advantage of his limited opportunities. By all accounts, Richards has had a fantastic summer and would be in line for the backup center spot if the season started on Media Day, according to Clifford at the time.

The lone newcomer to the group is rookie center Mark Williams, the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year out of Duke. Williams finished 12th amongst all Division I players in blocks per game last season (2.82) and that rim-protecting prowess was quite evident out at Summer League (1.4 blocks per game). Charlotte closed out last season ranked seventh in the NBA in opposing restricted area field-goal percentage (64.3%) and 11th in blocks (4.9).

The Hornets won’t be running a ton of offense through Williams from the get-go and even so, his efficiency numbers should improve from Vegas. He converted just 44.1% of his Summer League attempts, although some of that can be chalked up to an abnormal big-heavy rotation that really restricted the team’s spacing.

JT Thor somewhat unexpectedly played himself into the Hornets’ rotation for multiple stretches last season. His 6’9” height and condor-like 7’3” wingspan are exactly what teams covet and he also has a solid 3-point stroke to help space the floor. Probably projecting more as a four right now, Thor still needs significant development, but possesses a lot of advantageous, non-teachable physical traits.

Few, if any, NBA players possess Kai Jones’ combination of size (6’11”), length (7’1”) and end-to-end court speed. The former track-and-field star can really move in transition and although he got very limited run as a rookie last year, should have some more chances coming up. Still, it wouldn’t be totally surprising to see him getting some early reps in Greensboro based on his developmental timeline.