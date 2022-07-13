Offense Comes Alive In Hornets' Victory Over Cavaliers

Hornets vs Cavaliers | Summer League Highlights - 7/13/22

McGowens Dazzles With Game-High 24 PTS, Charlotte Capitalizes on Size Advantage for Win

The Charlotte Hornets’ offense finally got going following some up-and-down play over the team’s first two Summer League outings, leading to a 91-80 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night in Las Vegas, NV.

Rookie Bryce McGowens bounced back from a shaky showing the last time out to finish with a game-high-tying 24 points on 7-of-10 shooting – 5-of-6 from 3-point range – two rebounds and an assist in the win. The Nebraska product looked really comfortable at times creating space and shooting off the dribble, in addition to attacking the basket quite well in transition.

Leading by two at the break, Charlotte kicked things into high gear in the third quarter, outscoring the Cavaliers, 29-19, in the frame to go ahead by 12 heading into the fourth. Cleveland started to see some shots finally drop down the stretch, but never got the deficit under double digits at any point the rest of the way.

Mark Williams, Brady Manek and LiAngelo Ball each recorded 12 points for the victors and Kai Jones added another 11 points to make it five Charlotte players in double figures. Williams also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds and guard Jalen Crutcher chipped in six points, six rebounds and a game-high seven assists. Overall, the Hornets shot 49% and 39% from deep (13-of-33), clips that stood at 39% and 28% heading into the contest, respectively.

As for Cleveland, lottery pick Ochai Agbaji led the team with 24 points and three steals, canning 4-of-8 3-point attempts in the process. Fellow 2022 draftee Isaiah Mobley just missed a double-double, racking up eight points, a game-high 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Along with the offensive improvements, the Hornets still continued to produce on the rebounding and defensive fronts. They dominated the battle on the boards, 44-32, which contributed to a sizeable 25-12 advantage in second-chance points. Cleveland also shot just 40% and 20% from long distance (5-of-25) and even though Charlotte center Nick Richards sat out, JT Thor, Williams and Jones still combined for seven of the team’s eight blocks. The Hornets will be right back in action on Thursday evening for their fourth Summer League contest against the Chicago Bulls beginning at 6 PM ET on ESPN2.