New Faces Assist In Finally Ending Charlotte’s Losing Streak

The recently overhauled Charlotte Hornets looked nothing like the team that came into Spectrum Center on Saturday night riding a 10-game losing streak. Having a rotation with five new players will certainly have that effect, all of whom contributed to a much-needed 115-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Miles Bridges recorded a team-high 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting, six rebounds, five assists and two steals, making him only the fourth different player in franchise history to have a 25-5-5-2 game on at least 80% shooting (Anthony Mason 2x, Gerald Wallace and LaMelo Ball), per Basketball Reference. It was newcomer Vasilije Micić who really stole the show though, racking up 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and a game-high nine assists, both of which were career bests.

Once their turnovers started dissipating, the Hornets got rolling and ripped off a 20-2 run midway through the second quarter, leading to a 58-49 halftime advantage. Charlotte maintained that nine-point cushion going into the fourth and then simply continued to stay out in front. Memphis trailed by six with 4:46 remaining, but a Micić left corner 3-pointer, three straight empty Grizzlies’ possessions and a Bridges steal-to-dunk combo put the game away.

“Balanced play,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford, when asked about what impressed him most about the win. “Our second half defense wasn’t as good as the first half, but our offense was good the whole game. A bunch of guys played well. We got great bench play. The ball movement, the unselfishness, the inside-out play, it’s good NBA basketball. The two things you want in this league are you want smart, high IQ guys… and a veteran presence. I think that we have veterans who have good IQ. There’s certainly a lot to like.”

Added Micić “[The trade] just gave me another boost because as a player, you just like to play. That’s always the priority for everyone. That’s what I tried to use today. I really didn’t expect that I would have a decent game, but in the end, [we got] the victory, everyone on the court had good energy and it helped to make us feel comfortable on the court.”

Brandon Miller (18 points), new Hornet Grant Williams (15 points, team-high eight rebounds) and Nick Richards (13 points) also scored in double figures, helping Charlotte shoot a season-high 58% (16-of-31 from 3-point). Tre Mann started in his Buzz City debut, tallying nine points and a season-high nine assists, while Dāvis Bertāns (3-of-5 from 3-point range) and Seth Curry (three points, two steals) also made their first appearances in the purple and teal. The Hornets dished out 30 assists and won the glass by 11 (43-32), which helped overcome 19 turnovers.

Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with a game-high 29 points on 12-of-23 shooting for Memphis in the loss, which extends his consecutive 20-point-game streak to a career-long seven contests. Rookie reserve GG Jackson II added 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting and Vince Williams Jr. was right behind him with 14 points. Memphis has now dropped eight straight games and lost to Charlotte for only the second time since the start of the 2019-20 NBA campaign (now 7-2).

The Hornets will host the Indiana Pacers for the second time in nine days on Monday, Feb. 12 beginning at 7 PM ET at Spectrum Center. Catch all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ 92.7 FM.