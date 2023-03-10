Let’s Fly: While Hornets’ Offense Reconfigures, The Defense Is Hitting Its Stride

LaMelo Ball’s season-ending ankle fracture forced the Charlotte Hornets’ offense to rework itself on the fly with about a month-and-a-half of games remaining on the schedule. While certainly not the most ideal of circumstances, the defense has continued to hold its ground over the past several weeks.

Since their home loss to Denver on Feb. 11, the Hornets have been the NBA’s top-ranked defensive team with 108.0 points allowed per 100 possessions over their past 10 outings (7-3 record). Up to this point, the squad was sitting 25th in this category (115.6), after finishing last season in 22nd (113.1). Over this 10-game stretch, Charlotte also sits fifth in opposing field-goal percentage (45.0%), first in opposing 3-point percentage (31.0%), fifth in opposing restricted area field-goal percentage (62.7%), tied for sixth in blocks (5.4), tied for seventh in fouls committed (19.1), seventh in opposing free-throw attempts (21.8) and third in contested shots (49.4).

These recent defensive improvements have aligned with Mark Williams moving into the starting lineup and Nick Richards now backing him up. JT Thor also started a handful of contests while PJ Washington was recently sidelined for four games and one of the team’s best deflection-generators Kelly Oubre Jr. also returned from a six-week absence on Feb. 24.

“The lineup is the biggest thing,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford, when asked about the team’s recent defensive play prior to its game against Orlando on March 3. “It’s rim protection, physicality, and then the other thing is, by the numbers, we are guarding the ball better, which has been our biggest problem all year. It’s more personnel-driven than anything else.”

Williams’ ascension into the first unit transpired after Mason Plumlee was dealt to the LA Clippers at the trade deadline. The Hornets have brought their promising rookie center along slowly and Williams has even stated that he might not necessarily have made the same impact that he is now at the start of the season had he been in the rotation right out of the gates.

Said Clifford, “If you look at it, our defensive numbers since [Mark] started have been far, far better than before when he was playing less minutes. There are two things: the combination of he and Nick together, the rim protection, our fouling has gone down and then the other part is, we’re doing a lot better job guarding the ball, which has been a real weakness all year. Guys are more locked in to keep the ball in front of them and not get blown by on the first dribble.”

He added, “[The guards and wings] know they have size behind them, so that might work together. When you know you have somebody at the rim, being able to close out aggressively, [you’re] letting people drive by you, but you’re taking away those rhythm spot-up threes. Knowing you have somebody at the rim who can help take care of that if they do drive by makes everything a lot easier.”

Through Thursday’s win in Detroit, the Hornets are 11.0 points better per 100 defensive possessions with Dennis Smith Jr. on the floor this season per Cleaning the Glass, which is the second-best mark amongst all NBA players with at least 350 minutes (99th percentile). Gordon Hayward (6.0; 90th percentile), Williams (5.0; 87th) and Richards (4.5; 85th) are also high up on the leaderboard. Courtesy of Cleaning the Glass as well, opponent field-goal percentage at the rim drops by 7.3% with Richards on the court, a mark that ranks in the 96th percentile.

“We just are bigger at the rim, and so it’s a little bit harder to score when people are down there,” said Hayward. “[Mark and Nick] are altering shots and making things difficult for people when they’re driving through.”

Holding a 22-46 record after their win over the Pistons, the playoffs are probably out of the picture this season for the Hornets but continuing to establish good defensive habits remains a major priority. And that, is the team’s focus for the next several weeks.