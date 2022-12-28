Let’s Fly: LaMelo Ball Is Back And Delivering Jolt To Hornets’ Offense

It’s safe to say the injury report has not been kind to the Charlotte Hornets through the opening two months of the season, although for now, there does seem to be a brightening light at the end of the tunnel. A number of players ranging from LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, Cody Martin and Dennis Smith Jr. have missed multiple weeks at a time, leaving the rotation scrambling to plug holes left and right on a nightly basis.

While every player serves an important role on this roster, Ball’s absence has undoubtedly been the one felt the most. He missed the team’s first 13 games after spraining his left ankle in the preseason, then returned for three games before re-suffering the same injury on Nov. 16, leading to another 11-game absence.

Encouragingly, Ball has shown little signs of rust for somebody that has missed as much time as he has already this season. Since Dec. 14, the 21-year-old is averaging 25.0 points on 41.7% shooting – 38.5% from 3-point range – 6.1 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 4.4 3-pointers in eight contests. His most impressive stretch came in a 125-119 victory in Sacramento on Dec. 19, when he scored or assisted on 20 of the team’s opening 23 points of the fourth quarter.

His 35 3-pointers during this stretch rank first in the NBA and his seventh career triple-double on Dec. 21 moved him into a first-place tie with Anthony Mason on the franchise’s all-time leaderboard. Dating back to Nov. 16, Ball has tallied 20-or-more points in a career-high nine straight games, nearly doubling his previous best streak of five from back in his rookie season.

Drives (14.2) and passes made (62.1) over these two-and-a-half weeks are roughly the same as Ball’s 2021-22 seasonal averages, while his free-throw attempts are slightly down and fouling a little bit up. While Charlotte’s offensive rating since Ball’s latest return hasn’t taken a major jump just yet, the team’s pace has vaulted from 15th (100.09 possessions per 48 minutes) to first (105.01) with the second-lowest turnover percentage (11.9%).

Albeit only an 11-game sample size, Ball’s impact on the Hornets’ desired transition-oriented style of play overall this season is abundantly clear. Per Cleaning the Glass, Ball ranks in the following percentiles for all NBA players in:

86 th in team points added through transition per 100 possessions (+2.1)

in team points added through transition per 100 possessions (+2.1) 74 th in points scored per 100 transition plays (9.3)

in points scored per 100 transition plays (9.3) 93 rd in team points added through transition following a live-ball rebound per 100 possessions (+2.2)

in team points added through transition following a live-ball rebound per 100 possessions (+2.2) 88th in points scored per 100 transition plays coming off a live-ball rebound (+21.1)