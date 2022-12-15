Let’s Fly: Kelly Oubre Jr. Continues To Deliver In Amplified Role

Very little about Kelly Oubre Jr.’s game screams ‘quiet.’ The way he runs the floor, slashes to the basket, his style, his attitude, the emotion, everything – it’s all loud and flashy. Really, the only thing that’s been quiet when it comes to Oubre this season has been the career year he’s stealthy having for the Hornets, who have needed every single last bit they’ve gotten from him.

Going into the campaign, Oubre was penciled in as the team’s go-to off-the-bench scorer, an explosive catch-and-shoot flamethrower capable of going off on any given night. Injuries to LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward have pushed Oubre into the starting lineup for the first 28 games, where he’s currently averaging a career-high 21.1 points on 43.3% shooting rotating between the two and three spots. Not to mention, he’s riding a personal-best nine-game streak of scoring 20-or-more points at the moment.

“He’s been a full-time starter with a huge role,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford. “He’s one of the guys that we play through a lot and I think he’s done a good job with it. You’re talking about a guy that averaged 18.7 points per game a year [in 2019-20]. He’s been a starter before. He’s averaged 15-plus three or four years and then one year with almost nineteen. When a guy has done it that many years, I don’t think it’s that much of a surprise.”

A 26.1% usage rate and career-high 18.1 shots per night are certainly major reasons for Oubre’s scoring bump, but it’s the way he’s been putting points on the board that’s been so impressive. “I think Kelly’s playing at a high level right now,” said teammate Mason Plumlee. “We’re doing a lot to get him open and he’s taking advantage of it. He’s done a great job of stepping up, making shots, attacking the basket. His ability to get to the free-throw line has been really good, too. It wasn’t anything he wasn’t doing last year. It’s more just the opportunity.”

More aggression, less settling for shots has been the key. Oubre’s drives per game have more than doubled – 3.6 to 7.8 – and he’s utilizing a variety of nifty ways to score, including a floater, lots of stop-and-pop action in the mid-range and by way of the glass. Free-throw attempts have risen from 2.5 to 4.1 – the second-highest mark of his career – and he’s converting 71.3% from the line, his best since 2019-20.

His ability to finish through – or at the very least, draw – contact has been a valuable resource for the Hornets’ offense this season. He leads the team with 58 shooting fouls drawn and is second with 16 and-1’s registered, trailing only Nick Richards. Those numbers are on pace to smash Oubre’s respective totals of 98 and 28 from the 2021-22 campaign.

Despite the increased workload, Oubre has been remarkably vigilant at protecting the basketball. Per Cleaning the Glass, he ranks in the 100th percentile for wings in turnover percentage (how often a player turns the ball over when using a possession) at 6.2%. The next-closest Hornet player is Terry Rozier, who tops out in the 73rd percentile amongst guards.

“I’m going out there and just playing basketball,” Oubre said simply put, following the team’s loss to New York last Friday. “Everything is subject to change at any given moment, from my experience. I’m just out there trying to do what I can do to help us win and I’m not even playing my best basketball. I’m just going out there trying to compete and win and that’s it.”

One of Oubre’s intentions coming into the season was returning to the defensive ‘pest’ that he was during his earlier NBA days in Washington. One could certainly say Oubre was been pretty pesty thus far – he sits sixth in the NBA in steals (career-high 1.8), fifth in deflections (3.8), first in total deflections (105), sixth in points scored off turnovers (4.9) and then in the 91st percentile for wings in steal percentage (2.9%) according to Cleaning the Glass.

Few takeaways proved to be more critical for the Hornets this season than the one Oubre had on former Wizards teammate Bradley Beal on Dec. 2. Clinging to 117-116 lead with under 40 seconds remaining, the Hornets were on defense looking to thwart Washington’s final attempts at completing a 22-point comeback. As Beal maneuvers around the left elbow leading into a switch onto PJ Washington, Oubre violently swipes down on the ball tucked underneath Beal’s left hand, dislodging it from his control and eventually, into the hands of Terry Rozier. Oubre’s timing on this is so precise, so perfect that a fraction of an inch higher or lower or a half-second earlier or later and Beal is likely heading to the free-throw line with a chance to take the lead.

Said Clifford following this particular game, “Kelly’s guarding primary scorers almost every night. When he was younger, his better defensive days were when he played for the Wizards. I think he’s getting back to that. He’s played big, big minutes and we need him to. The other thing he’s done, he’s become much more balanced. He’s getting the ball going to the basket, which was another thing he did when he was younger. I think that puts him in a different place.”

Perhaps the most striking measurement of Oubre’s impact can be found in ESPN’s real plus-minus rankings, which calculates a player’s on-court offensive and defensive performance while considering teammates, opponents and other variables. Oubre’s 4.97 real plus-minus is the 13th-highest of the NBA’s 459 players and on only the defensive side, he’s 10th (3.80).

While many of Oubre’s numbers are improvements, there are a couple things that should get better as the team gets healthier. The Hornets have needed him to be more of scorer than all-around playmaker, hence why his assists stand at 1.2, although he’s never exceeded more than 1.5 in a season. He’s also shooting only 32.2% from 3-point range, which again, could be a drawback of not having options like Ball, Hayward and Cody Martin to better space the floor.