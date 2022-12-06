Leonard’s Last-Second Jumper Seals Tough Loss For Hornets

Kelly Oubre Jr Highlights vs Clippers - 12/05/22

Charlotte Can’t Corral Critical Late Rebound, Clippers Win 9th Straight Head-to-Head Meeting

While the Charlotte Hornets are still waiting to get some of their top players back from injury, the visiting LA Clippers got a few big-time plays in crunch time from their recently-returned superstar duo to send the hosts to a hard-fought 119-117 loss at Spectrum Center.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (28 points) and Terry Rozier (22 points) both recorded a fifth consecutive 20-point game in the loss, with Rozier also dishing out a team-high eight assists. PJ Washington bounced back from a tough showing on Saturday night to finish with 26 points, his most in a non-overtime game since Oct. 31.

A 24-6 run in the third quarter helped the Hornets turn a nine-point halftime deficit into a six-point lead entering the fourth. LA quickly returned the favor by opening the ensuing frame on a 20-6 stretch to go ahead by eight with less than eight minutes remaining on the clock. Charlotte crawled back though and pulled ahead by two thanks to a Rozier jumper at the 1:34 mark.

Following empty possessions by both sides, Marcus Morris Sr. missed a 3-pointer, but Paul George made a heads-up play to swat the loose ball back inbounds to Kawhi Leonard underneath the basket for an easy layup. After Jalen McDaniels’ corner 3-point attempt didn’t fall, Leonard ran the clock almost all the way down, then cashed a go-ahead fadeaway bucket from near the right elbow, leaving just 1.4 seconds left on the clock. Charlotte’s inbounds pass got tipped by Ivica Zubac, leading to an errant attempt at the buzzer.

“We’ve got to get that rebound,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford afterwards. “The beginning of the fourth was a problem, but they’re going to make a run. They’re going to come back with their guys, so the game’s going to get close. The biggest difference in the game is rebounding. That’s it. Physicality, rebounding, finishing possessions, that’s it. The biggest possession of the game, the ball’s right there. That’s the game. It’s our biggest problem. The nights where we’re physical, we’re fine. The nights where we’re not physical, it doesn’t work.”

George returned from a seven-game absence to lead six Clipper players in double figures with 19 points, with Leonard adding 16 points after sitting out the last six contests. LA finished the game shooting 15-of-36 from 3-point range (41.7%), while the Hornets went 12-of-34 (35.3%) from deep, which was seven more makes than they had on Saturday night against Milwaukee.

This loss was certainly a tough one for Charlotte, given the team’s run in the third quarter and how the outcome once again came down to a play or two at the end. While injuries and at times, execution have certainly factored into a tough start to the year, the short-handed Hornets continue to give it their all, night in and night out.

Added Clifford, “That was an incredible effort. We just played a team who will be favored to go deep into the playoffs in the west, without four or five of our top eight guys. If we get a rebound, we win the game. The effort’s been what’s keeping us in games. Our effort has been terrific. Sometimes we don’t look good because we struggle to score, but nobody can question how hard these guys are playing. That’s crazy. The effort is a strength right now. What we have to do is get more physical.”

Coming up next for the Hornets will be a one-game trip to face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Dec. 7 beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Follow all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ FM 92.7