Late Rally By Hornets Not Enough In Summer League Sendoff

Hornets vs Timberwolves | Summer League Highlights - 7/16/22

JT Thor Explodes for 28 PTS and 5 STL, Minnesota Just Barely Holds off Charlotte’s Comeback

The Charlotte Hornets fought until the final seconds of their 2022 NBA Summer League finale on Saturday evening, as their late comeback efforts couldn’t overcome a rocky third quarter in an 89-86 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Las Vegas, NV.

JT Thor closed out the trip on an extremely high note, finishing with 28 points – the most by any Charlotte player at Summer League this year – on 9-of-14 shooting, three rebounds, two assists and five steals. The Auburn product entered the contest averaging just 8.3 points on 31% shooting through his first four appearances in the desert.

Holding a nine-point halftime lead, the Hornets had the tables turned on them in the third quarter after the Timberwolves shot 59% and forced seven turnovers to win the frame, 31-18. Finding themselves eventually down 10 with 50 seconds remaining in the fourth, Charlotte sprung a quick 8-0 run – highlighted by an and-1 and 3-pointer by Thor – to get within two.

The unlikely comeback win was firmly in sight following a Kai Jones steal, but as he attempted to push the ball upcourt, he gave possession right back to the Timberwolves. Minnesota hit one of two free throws with four seconds to go, then watched rookie Josh Minott stuff Bryce McGowens’ game-tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer to officially seal the victory.

Justin Minaya, who had played sparingly so far in Summer League, was the only other Charlotte player in double figures, putting up 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting off the bench. Mark Williams added eight points and seven rebounds, Jalen Crutcher had eight points and a team-high seven assists, helping Charlotte finished the game shooting 46% and 9-of-29 from deep (31%).

As for Minnesota, former Stephen F. Austin star Kevon Harris topped the scoring department with 23 points, helping mitigate some of the damage caused by his seven turnovers. Matt Lewis (19 points), Wendell Moore Jr. (15 points) and Minott (12) were also in double figures and Marial Shayok dished out a game-high 10 assists, as well. The Hornets appeared to be building some momentum heading down the home stretch of Summer League following wins over the Lakers and Cavaliers earlier in the week, so it’s disappointing to close out a productive 10 days with two straight losses. That being said, rostered players like Thor, Williams, Jones, McGowens and Nick Richards all had plenty of good moments to build on and even some under-the-radar prospects – mainly Brady Manek and LJ Figueroa – showed what they can do when given the opportunity.