Late Push Not Enough For Hornets In Loss To Lakers

Hornets Highlights vs Lakers - 01/02/23

Smith Returns from Injury; Charlotte Hurt by Early Shot Selection Issues, Fast-Break Defense

Ten days ago, the Charlotte Hornets got the best of the Los Angeles Lakers in a chaotic finish out west and in the rematch on Monday night, the purple and gold returned the favor in similar fashion by sending the hosts to a 121-115 loss at Spectrum Center.

Terry Rozier finally got some shots to fall in the frenzied finish, tallying a team-high 27 points – 17 in the fourth quarter – on 11-of-20 shooting and four rebounds in the loss. LaMelo Ball (24 points) stretched his 20-point streak to 12 games and Mason Plumlee racked up 18 points and 14 rebounds for his second straight double-double and third in the past four outings.

The Lakers began taking control with a 14-0 second-quarter-opening run and went on to win the frame, 38-24, to take a 60-45 halftime lead. LeBron James (15) and Austin Reaves (13) combined for 28 points on 11-of-14 shooting in the quarter as Los Angeles’ momentum kept rolling right until the midway point of the fourth quarter.

Down 15 with 5:24 remaining on the game clock, Charlotte kicked off a 15-6 run to pull to within six with 80 seconds to go. With the Hornets now needing a defensive stop, Thomas Bryant slammed down a second-chance putback to give the Lakers some breathing room at the other end. Both sides continued to go back and forth over the final minute, before the hosts ultimately ran out of time in their comeback attempt.

“We were better in the second half, but the second quarter [was tough],” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford afterwards. “We can play a lot better. We gave up 19 fast-break points. Early in the year, we were never doing that. Our pick-and-roll defense was good, our individual defense was okay. Right now, our pick-and-roll defense isn’t nearly as good and we’re getting crushed off the dribble. You can’t win like that. We could beat any team. We have enough offense, and we’re going to start to shoot the ball better, but still, you’ve got to guard.”

Unlike the first meeting out in Los Angeles, Charlotte failed to capitalize on turnovers, scoring a mere 10 points on 15 giveaways by the Lakers. The Hornets shot only 34% in the first half, but found their offensive flow as the game transpired, going 58.1% over the ensuing two quarters.

“We’re playing against the best players in the world and you can’t just turn it on whenever you want to,” added Rozier, who passed Marvin Williams for third place on the franchise’s all-time 3-point field goal leaderboard with his 682nd career make. “We’ve got a lot of talent, but we’re not disciplined and stuff like that. We’ve got to clean it up and play with that toughness, that edginess from the beginning.”

In an all-too-common occurrence this season, the Hornets also welcomed one player back from injury in Dennis Smith Jr. only to see another in Gordon Hayward exit in the third quarter with left hamstring soreness. Having sat out since Nov. 23 with a left ankle sprain, Smith made his way back from an 18-game absence to record eight points on 3-of-10 shooting, three rebounds and a steal in 18 minutes off the bench.

James followed up his 47-point birthday masterpiece in Atlanta on Friday night with a game-high 43-point outburst on 16-of-26 shooting, 11 rebounds and six assists in the victory. Bryant also double-doubled with 18 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, with the reserve Reaves adding an additional 15 points.

The Hornets will now close out their four-game homestand with a battle against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, Jan. 4 beginning at 7 PM ET. Follow all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ FM 92.7.