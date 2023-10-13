Late Comeback Spoils Hornets’ Chances Again In Washington

For the second time in as many preseason outings, the Charlotte Hornets put themselves in favorable position through three quarters before conceding a late rally, this time ending with a 98-92 loss in Washington, DC on Thursday night.

Terry Rozier (13), LaMelo Ball (12) and PJ Washington (11) all scored in double figures for the Hornets, with Rozier adding six rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Washington also snagged 10 rebounds to notch the team’s first double-double of the preseason this year.

An early 14-0 first-quarter run got the Hornets started off the right foot, as they cruised into the midway intermission holding a 52-45 lead. The visitors stayed in control until the benches began to empty on both sides in the closing frame. Then, trailing by 15 with 9:09 to go in the contest, a 13-foot Mike Muscala jumper kicked off what would ultimately be a game-ending 31-10 stretch for the victorious Wizards.

“Through three quarters, we did good things,” said Head Coach Steve Clifford following the game. “The guys at the end struggled, but they’ve been working hard in practice. I didn’t want to play any of those other [primary rotation] guys any more minutes right now. We don’t want to take an injury. It’s good for those guys [at the end] to be out there and play like that. These are exhibition games and I think we did a lot more good than bad.”

Rookie Brandon Miller started in place of Gordon Hayward (right foot discomfort), finishing with nine points on 4-of-8 shooting, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. The 19-year-old made a few highlight-worthy plays, none more impressive than the one-handed slam he threw down in the lane on Daniel Gafford that was unfortunately wiped away by a charge.

Added Clifford, “Brandon did a good job on both ends. He made a lot of good sound basketball plays. He’s a smart player. He made some great plays, too, but he just knows how to play. Everything he does out there makes sense.”

Neither team shot well at all in this one; Charlotte finished at 37.2% and 6-of-31 from 3-point range (19.4%), while Washington was at 34.7% and 9-of-41 on beyond-the-arc attempts (22.0%). The purple and teal dominated an undersized Wizards team on the glass, 66-48, and got double-digit boards from Washington, Nick Richards (12) and Mark Williams (11). “Last year, I think we were 23rd, 24th, 25th in defensive rebounding,” said Clifford. “So, we’ve got to be better in that area. It has to be everybody but [Nick, PJ, Mark] were good tonight.”

Kyle Kuzma poured in a game-high 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting in the Washington win, although also committed six turnovers in 24 minutes. Rookie Frenchman Bilal Coulibaly chipped in 12 points and swiped a game-high four steals, with newcomer Jordan Poole adding another 11 points on an inefficient 2-of-12 clip.

The Hornets will begin a two-game homestand against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, Oct. 15 starting at 5 PM ET. Catch the game on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ 92.7 FM.