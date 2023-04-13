Injuries Interrupt, Eventually Cut Short LaMelo Ball’s Promising Year

In the 36 games that LaMelo Ball was on the court this season for the Charlotte Hornets, all the dynamic playmaking he’s become so well known for was in full effect. Knocking down long pull-up 3-pointers, firing off no-look passes, blowing past defenders, leading a high-tempo offensive attack, creating off-the-ball takeaways, all of it was there and then some.

A preseason left ankle sprain confined Ball to the sidelines for the first month of the schedule, and he reaggravated the same injury twice by the time the calendar hit mid-January. Playing perhaps the best basketball of his career at the time, Ball’s season came to a sudden and abrupt halt on Feb. 27, after he fractured his right ankle in a home win over Detroit.

Granted a smaller sample size, Ball’s 23.3 points, 8.4 assists, 4.0 3-pointers and 35.2 minutes were all new seasonal bests, to go along with 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals. He shot 41.1%, drained 37.6% of his nightly 10.6 3-point attempts, double-doubled in nearly half of his appearances (17) and recorded three triple-doubles to move into first place on the team’s all-time leaderboard with nine. Ball also produced the Hornets’ first-ever 30-point, 15-assist game in a Feb. 13 home win over Atlanta, one of his six 30-point showings this season (nine in 75 outings last year).

“It’s a big summer and I’m just trying to get back healthy,” stated Ball, during player exit interviews on Monday afternoon. “I’m looking forward to next season. Just listening to the trainers and going from there.”

Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak said that while Ball is currently still in a walking boot, his right ankle bone is “very close to being completely healed.” With the start of training camp over five months away, his availability for next season, at this time, isn’t in doubt, adds Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford.

“I think by training camp, he should be 100 percent,” said Clifford. “So far, everything’s gone well. He’s diligent with his treatment. He went on our last two trips so he could be around the team more. I think he’s actually ahead. [Director of Healthcare and Sports Performance] Joe [Sharpe] and those guys are great – they’ve been all over it. I think all of it so far has been very positive.”

Rehabbing such a significant injury at the start of the offseason isn’t something most players want to be doing, but the amount of time at Ball’s disposal before the Hornets officially reconvene in the fall is one benefit to having a longer summer. During media availability, Clifford also touched on Ball’s hyper-competitiveness, which occasionally leads to some late-night text exchanges after tough losses.

“There’s not a lot of guys out there like ‘Melo,” he said. “As upbeat as he is – and he is fun to be around, he’s been a joy to coach so far – in that locker room, losing is harder for him than on almost anyone. I’ll get the 12:30 AM text, ‘Hey, my bad. I’m sorry, I should’ve done better.’ He’s done that a couple times. He badly wants to win. I think he loves it here. I think he loves the city, loves the organization, really enjoys his teammates.”

Clifford added that he witnessed Ball taking a “big step” defensively and that this area of his game was really improving at the time of his season-ending injury. The Chino Hills, CA native has already accomplished quite a lot before his 22nd birthday and there’s still plenty of room to grow on and off the court, states Kupchak.

“The first thing, obviously, is to get healthy,” he said. “I don’t think that’s going to be a problem. He needs to get stronger so that his body can compete with some of the bigger, stronger players in this league. That would allow him to get to the rim a little bit more. I don’t worry about his unselfishness and finding open guys. At some point, a big step is going to be the leadership role. That’s not the kind of thing you can come in at 19, 20 or 21 and say, ‘I’m going to be a leader’ – it kind of happens gradually. That affects the locker room – being accountable, continuing to be professional, leading by example. That’s going to be another big step for him.”

“LaMelo is super talented,” added fellow point guard Dennis Smith Jr. “Right now, he just needs to focus on getting healthy. He’s going to keep progressing and growing as a player. Just get healthy and I think the rest will take care of itself. When you’ve got a guy that loves to play that much, you have no choice but to get better.”