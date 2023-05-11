Hornets’ Young Depth Ready To Take Next Steps This Summer

A silver lining to a challenging 2022-23 season for the Charlotte Hornets was the chance to distribute valuable rotational minutes to younger depth pieces like rookie Bryce McGowens, and second-year players James Bouknight, JT Thor and Kai Jones.

The 40th overall pick in last summer’s NBA Draft, McGowens spent the first few months of his rookie season shuttling between the Hornets and Greensboro Swarm as a two-way player, leading to averages of 22.4 points on 43.7% shooting, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals in 10 total G League appearances. LaMelo Ball’s season-ending ankle fracture on Feb. 27 pushed McGowens into Charlotte’s rotation for good, as he averaged 7.0 points on 41.1% shooting, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists over a string of 20 straight appearances to close out the campaign.

Playing nearly two-thirds of his minutes at the two-guard, McGowens has a natural smoothness to his game and a feel that was evident all the way back at Summer League last July. For somebody that was a primary scorer and facilitator throughout his lone collegiate season at Nebraska, McGowens rarely tried to do too much and played to his strengths on both ends.

“It was an amazing experience as a rookie. I got to feel every step of the way,” recalled McGowens. “Starting in the G League, playing up here, getting [my two-way contract] converted, going through everything, that was the most exciting part. I’m in Charlotte all summer, so getting with the staff, strength and conditioning guys, coming in and getting stronger, that’s where it starts off. Tightening up on my handle and coverages, continue to watch playoff basketball and get reps with my jump shot, so I can be a better player and grow.”

Cody Martin exiting the Hornets’ regular season opener with knee soreness immediately opened the door for James Bouknight to get some early run after he played sparingly as a rookie. His shot wasn’t falling though – 33.7% and 22.6% from 3-point range over the first 17 games – and the backcourt getting healthier pushed Bouknight out of the rotation all the way until late March. Across 24 G League appearances, the UConn product put up an encouraging 17.6 points on 45.5% shooting and 43.4% from 3-point range on 7.3 attempts per contest.

Bouknight’s natural talent is evident, but consistent offensive efficiency and timely decision-making is still a work in progress. Over the Hornets’ final seven games as a reserve, he averaged 11.4 points on 40.8% shooting and 37.8% from deep, a run that included back-to-back 20-point showings on March 31 and April 2. Hand surgery disrupted Bouknight’s summer last year and hopefully, there won’t be any similar issues to deal with over the next several months.

“I think my season was like my rookie year – up and down,” said Bouknight. “I took a good step at the end of the year by putting some good performances together to go into the summer with some momentum. The biggest thing I learned is how your mental affects the way you play on the court. It just comes down to the work, living in the gym and having another great offseason. I have to continue working on my mind and then just get stronger, getting downhill, getting to the rim, whether that be finishing through contact, guarding a bigger offensive player. I think my summer is going to be indicative of what I can do next season.”

JT Thor began his second NBA season as the Hornets’ backup four and aside from a five-game G League sting starting in late November, he was a mainstay in the rotation for most of the entire year. Still only 20 years old, Thor appeared in 69 games this season – second-most by a Charlotte player behind only PJ Washington – and averaged 3.8 points on 39.9% shooting and 2.2 rebounds across 14.0 minutes per contest (eight starts).

Those numbers might not explode off the page, but Thor’s shooting improved dramatically over the course of the campaign. From March 11 to April 9, he averaged 8.8 points on 46.2% shooting, 3.9 rebounds and drained at least one 3-pointer in all 14 games on a 41.5% clip. Like McGowens, Thor has carved out a role where he’s not saddled with a ton of offensive responsibility, but does have opportunities to score, while also guarding multiple positions.

“The game is slowing down for me,” said Thor. “I can’t pinpoint exactly where it happened, but that feel for the game definitely improved. I know my spots now, where I’m supposed to be on defense, the coverages. A lot of that comes down to just watching film and I did a lot of that last summer and in the season. If I can impact the game with just my defense, then I can play for 30 minutes a game without even scoring. Just knowing that I can change the game with my defense, it gives me confidence to be on the floor and stay there.”

“He’s not going to be 19 [points] a night, but if you’re going to win, you’ve got to have guys like [JT Thor],” added Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford. “He’s going to bring intangibles, and at 20 years old, I think he did that. Even at [age] 20, he has the size, plus he’s smart. We execute when he’s on the floor, you can play him against good players. He’s going to be fine, especially after another summer of lifting and growth like that.”

The Hornets traded back into the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft to acquire Jones, who at the time, was viewed more as a longer-term project with tantalizing athletic potential. Jones played in over twice as many games this season (46) as he did as a rookie (21) and finished with averages of 3.4 points on 55.8% shooting, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 12.0 minutes.

Also tallying 15.5 points on 75.0% shooting, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.0 blocks in 14 appearances for Greensboro, Jones rotated entirely between the power forward (58%) and center (42%) spots this season for the Hornets. There’s still some rawness to Jones’ game that needs to be ironed out and his best route to getting into the rotation might ultimately be at the four, now that Mark Williams and Nick Richards are presumably solidified at the five.

At one point or another over the past two seasons, all four of these players saw extended time in Greensboro, which has continued to be a proven developmental resource. Hitting on draft picks – especially in the second round – is crucial for the Hornets, given their status as a smaller-market organization.

“We’ve always felt with our team, our success is going to be through the draft, maybe making a savvy trade if we can,” said President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak. “When you draft 19-year-old players, they’re just not ready to play NBA minutes. The only way young players are going to get better is by playing minutes, and that’s why [the G League] is important. When we send players to the G League, they’ve got to play 30 minutes.”