Hornets Waive Theo Maledon

Maledon appeared in 57 games (eight starts) in two seasons with the Hornets, averaging 6.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 18.5 minutes per game. Originally selected in the second round (34th overall) of the 2020 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, Maledon spent his first two NBA seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder before signing a two-way contract with the Hornets on Oct. 15, 2022. He signed another two-way contract with the Hornets on Sept. 29, 2023.