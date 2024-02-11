Hornets Waive Kyle Lowry

February 11, 2024 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived guard Kyle Lowry. The veteran guard did not appear in a game for the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets originally acquired Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick from the Miami Heat on Jan. 23 in exchange for guard Terry Rozier. Lowry has recorded 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 37 appearances (35 starts) this season with the Miami Heat. Currently in his 18th NBA season, Lowry holds career averages of 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 1,115 outings (866 starts).