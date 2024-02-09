Hornets Waive James Bouknight, Frank Ntilikina And Ish Smith

February 8, 2024 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived guard James Bouknight, guard Frank Ntilikina and guard Ish Smith.

Bouknight appeared in 79 games in three seasons with the Hornets, averaging 4.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per contest. He posted 3.6 points in 5.8 minutes per game across 14 appearances this season. The Hornets originally selected Bouknight in the first round (11th overall) of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Ntilikina has recorded 4.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game across 321 appearances (65 starts) in his seven-year NBA career. He suited up for five contests with the Hornets this season, logging 8.6 minutes per game. Ntilikina, who was originally selected by the New York Knicks with the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, signed with the Hornets as a free agent on Aug. 5, 2023.