Hornets Unveil First-Ever Statement Edition Court Design To Be Used For 2022-23 Season

September 15, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets today unveiled their first-ever Statement Edition court, which will be used at Spectrum Center beginning this season for games in which the team wears the Statement Edition uniform. While the team has had courts corresponding to Classic Edition and City Edition uniforms in previous seasons, this marks the first time the Hornets have had a court tied to the Statement Edition uniform.
Highlights of the new design include:
- A purple version of the secondary “Silhouette” logo at center court
- A partial primary logo inside the three-point line on each end
- A “Hornets” wordmark on each baseline in the quadrant away from the team benches
- A tonal cell pattern inside the free-throw lanes
- A half basketball design at each free-throw line
- The phrase “EST. 1988” on the apron at center court
- A Spectrum Center logo outside each three-point line
- A Novant Health logo on the apron in front of each bench
- A new location for a potential partner logo on each baseline in the quadrant nearest the team benches