Hornets Topped By Celtics In Greensboro Showcase

Hornets Highlights vs Celtics - 10/7/22

Ball Nearly Notches Double-Double, Charlotte Slowly Rounding into Form

Back in The Triad for the first time since 2019, the Charlotte Hornets put on a show and played their best basketball of the preseason in a competitive 112-103 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday night in Greensboro, NC.

LaMelo Ball dazzled his way to a game-high 23 points, four rebounds, nine assists and three steals before fouling out early in the fourth quarter after playing 30 minutes. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting, marking his third consecutive double-figure scoring performance of the preseason.

Charlotte raced out to a 35-22 lead by the end of the opening frame, good for their highest-scoring quarter of the preseason, so far. Boston regrouped in the second to enter halftime down by five, then hit seven 3-pointers in the third to take a 93-84 lead into the fourth. Both teams eventually broke their lineups down the stretch and the Celtics held on for the nine-point win.

“I think the first quarter, [that’s] the most inside-out and best pace [we’ve had] down the floor,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford afterwards. “We had a lot of good, sustained segments of good defense, but we’re not disciplined. We’re running around and overhelping, so there are things like that that, in this league, are going to kill you. But our defense, overall, this was by far our best defensive game. So, we were definitely better.”

While the Hornets shot just 38% and 27% from 3-point range (10-of-27), they committed just 10 turnovers leading to only nine Boston points, despite playing at their more-normal high pace. They also grabbed at least 16 offensive rebounds for the third straight game (17), leading to 20 second-chance points.

“We played faster,” added Clifford. “That’s what we’ve got to do. It’s as simple as this: we’ve got to run the floor. If LaMelo or Terry [Rozier] has the ball and there’s options ahead of them, we’re going to be able to drive the ball into the paint over and over and over. Within our roster, that’s how we’re built. We have to get in the habit of running every possession.”

Jaylen Brown (19 points) and Derrick White (18) led the victorious Celtics, who chose to sit Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart for the contest. Justin Jackson (16), Payton Pritchard (15) and Noah Vonleh (14 and 13 rebounds) all scored at least 10 points, as well.

The Hornets will return to preseason action on Monday, Oct. 10 to take on the Washington Wizards starting at 7 PM ET at Spectrum Center.