Hornets To Launch Season With Tipoff Tour Presented By Dr. Pepper

Hornets Players To Make Appearances Throughout Charlotte On Monday, October 17

October 14, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets will celebrate the opening of the 2022-23 NBA season with the annual Hornets Tipoff Tour presented by Dr Pepper. Hornets players, Hugo and the Honey Bees will swarm various areas of the Charlotte community on Monday, October 17, to mark the start of the regular season. The Hornets begin the 2022-23 campaign on Wednesday, October 19, when they visit the San Antonio Spurs.

“After missing the last two years, we’re excited to bring back our annual Hornets Tipoff Tour and have our players back out in the community to interact with our fans,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “It’s important for us to show our appreciation and thank them for their continued support as we prepare for another season.”

Following a private event with several players at Coca-Cola Consolidated’s corporate headquarters, the day’s public festivities begin at the Domino’s location at 2515 Park Road, where players will make pizzas and engage with customers from 3-4 p.m. From 4-5 p.m., a group of players will be at Chick-fil-A at 1540 East Woodlawn Road serving customers and interacting with employees and guests. Finally, from 5-6 p.m., players will be at the Food Lion at 2201 West W.T. Harris Boulevard, where they will help bag customers’ groceries and assist Food Lion team members in various departments. Hugo and the Honey Bees will be on hand at various stops as well.

“The Tipoff Tour is all about connecting with Buzz City’s incredible fans,” said, Heather Hucks, Vice President of Consumer Connections at Coca-Cola Consolidated. “We’re excited Dr Pepper is our lead brand for the team for a second season and we’re thrilled to help energize Hornets fans for a great season.”

The Charlotte Hornets and Coca-Cola Consolidated announced an extension of their Founding Level Partnership in January 2022 in which the company remains the team’s official and exclusive partner for soft drinks, water, bottled teas and juices, and retains pouring rights for Spectrum Center concession stands.

HORNETS TIPOFF TOUR SCHEDULE

3-4 p.m.

Mason Plumlee, Terry Rozier, JT Thor, PJ Washington

Domino’s Pizza

2515 Park Road

Charlotte, N 28203

4-5 p.m.

LaMelo Ball, James Bouknight, Cody Martin, Jalen McDaniels

Chick-fil-A

1540 East Woodlawn Road

Charlotte, NC 28209

5-6 p.m.

Bryce McGowens, Kelly Oubre Jr., Dennis Smith Jr., Mark Williams

Food Lion

2201 West W.T. Harris Boulevard