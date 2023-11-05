Hornets Survive Crazy 3rd Quarter, Ball Strips Haliburton At The Buzzer

Hornets Highlights vs Pacers - 11/04/23

Even though they struggled to keep the red-hot shooting Indiana Pacers in check for much of the night, the Charlotte Hornets got the defensive stop they needed exactly when they needed it in a thrilling 125-124 road win on Saturday evening.

Mark Williams led the way for the victorious visitors with a career-high 27 points on 7-of-9 shooting – also a career-best 9-of-9 from the free-throw line – and seven rebounds across 30 minutes. Gordon Hayward also added 23 points – 20 coming over the second and third quarters – on 10-of-17 shooting in his first appearance in his home state since Dec. 29, 2021.

Down four late in the first quarter, Charlotte outscored Indiana by a 31-19 margin over the next 13 minutes to take a 54-46 halftime lead. The Pacers came roaring out of the gates in the third though, getting 25 points from a scolding Tyrese Haliburton on their way to a 50-point frame, good for a new Charlotte opponent quarterly franchise record.

Seven back at the 9:10 mark of the fourth, the Hornets unloaded a 19-4 stretch to take an eight-point lead, which Indiana nearly erased by the time there was only 29 seconds left. Buddy Hield missed an and-1 free throw and while the loose ball went off Charlotte, Haliburton turned it over on the in-bounds. Hield made up for it by blocking PJ Washington at the other end, giving the Pacers a final chance to win it. Matched up one-on-one against Haliburton, LaMelo Ball patiently stayed with him, then executed a perfectly timed poke to send the ball scurrying down the court right as the final horn sounded.

“We got a stop and then they made a good play to get the ball back,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford. “Obviously on that last play, LaMelo made a nice play. I thought we played hard. Again, we’re just going through these stretches against these teams that are five-out, where you’ve got to be able to change coverages and we struggled with that. It’s what hurt us in Houston [on Wednesday night] and it did again tonight.”

Added Hayward, “We got a stop on defense to get the win, so Coach Clifford is going to like that. We tried to lose it, too, with some of our decisions down there at the end of the game, but we’ll take it. A win is a win and we’re happy to have it.”

Terry Rozier (22), Washington (15), Brandon Miller (12), Ball (11), and Richards (10) made it seven Charlotte players with at least 10 points, with Ball (11 assists) and Richards (10 rebounds) additionally notching double doubles. The Hornets also went a flawless 23-of-23 from the charity stripe, one shy of matching the franchise record for most such attempts without a miss in a single game. Easily, the biggest downer in this one involved Rozier, who left in the fourth quarter in obvious pain with what was later declared a left groin strain.

Despite his two late miscues, Haliburton was sensational in the losing effort, finishing with a career-high-tying 43 points on 14-of-21 shooting –8-of-12 from 3-point range – and 12 assists in 37 minutes. He’s now the first player in franchise history to record a 40-point, 10-assist game and was the driving force in the Pacers shooting 22-of-45 from deep (48.9%), while the Hornets finished only 8-of-20 (40.0%).

“We have to shoot and make more threes than that, but their defense had a lot to do with that,” Clifford explained. “Our three-point defense, Haliburton got going there in the third. We tried to double-team him, and he took us apart. They moved the ball well, had a lot of shooting on the floor and we couldn’t find the scheme that worked.”

The Hornets will close out their first road trip of the season with the second leg of a back-to-back against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, Nov. 5 beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Follow all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ 92.7 FM.