Hornets Struggle With Execution, Ball Movement In California Classic-Opening Loss

Hornets Summer League Highlights | Brandon Miller - 07/03/23

The start of NBA Summer League play is occasionally – and sometimes frequently – going to get a little messy at times. Hopefully for the Charlotte Hornets, they got their clunker out of the way following a 98-77 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night in Sacramento, CA.

In what will be the first of two meetings over the next five days, the Spurs blitzed the Hornets with a 19-4 run to open the game on their way to a 30-11 lead after the opening 10 minutes. The advantage spiked to 28 by the break and while the Hornets eventually found their footing in the second half, it wasn’t nearly enough to erase an overall lackluster first half of play.

“The tone was set at the beginning,” said Hornets Summer League Head Coach Marlon Garnett afterwards. “There was really no execution. Way too many zero-pass possessions and shots going up way too quick. We have to be a better ball-moving team. We can’t just be in pick-and-roll all by ourselves dribbling the air out of the ball. It’s going to start on the defensive end. These guys were just driving us, getting into the paint, getting layups. The start of the game hurt us on both ends. The tone wasn’t great from an intensity standpoint.”

Second overall pick Brandon Miller got more comfortable as the game wore on, finishing with 18 points – 12 in the fourth quarter – on 5-of-11 shooting, five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes. The soon-to-be NBA rookie did have six turnovers and seven fouls (a Summer League foul-out is 10) but also displayed a nice array of shot-making towards the end.

“We just have to play harder,” said Miller, following the loss. “Just bring more intensity starting with the first half of the game. We got the jitters out, so we’re going to be good. I’m a little frustrated because I don’t like to lose, but I had fun out there. Seeing a different environment from the college experience was fun. I think I was relaxed as far as emotions. Just let the game come to me, make all the right plays and just be there for my teammates.”

Fellow rookie Nick Smith Jr. and James Bouknight both had 12 points, Bryce McGowens added 11 points and five rebounds, with Justin Robinson and Nathan Mensah each tacking on eight points apiece off the bench. Charlotte’s Summer League roster doesn’t have a ton of size, and that was reflected in the box score with the Spurs winning the rebounding battle by a whopping 51-26 margin, which also included 16 offensive boards. The Hornets shot only 39.4% from the field and their 26-of-66 clip featured a mere 12 assists to 17 turnovers.

Julian Champagnie led the way for the victorious Spurs with a game-high 30 points on 9-of-20 shooting, eight rebounds and four steals in just over 25 minutes of action. Fellow second-year player Dominick Barlow added 24 points and 11 rebounds to notch the double-double.

Following a day off, the Hornets will now close out California Classic play against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, July 5 beginning at 6 PM ET on ESPN 2.