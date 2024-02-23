Hornets Start Road Trip By Ending Lengthy Salt Lake City Skid

Eighteen years is a long time to go without winning in the same opposing arena season after season after season. But thanks to a stellar fourth quarter, the Charlotte Hornets finally snapped their 16-game drought in Utah with a 115-107 win on Thursday night, their first triumph at the Delta Center since March 1, 2006.

Miles Bridges (26 points on 10-of-20 shooting) and Grant Williams (24 points on 6-of-11 from 3-point) both cracked the 20-point barrier in the win, with 18 of their combined 50 points coming in the fourth quarter. The former also grabbed 14 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the year, with the latter notching his career-high fourth consecutive 15-point game off the bench.

Charlotte erased an early nine-point Jazz advantage by closing out the first quarter on a 29-12 run. The hosts stuck with it and eventually pulled back in front midway through the third, then closed the frame with a 90-85 lead. Pretty soon though, the Hornets volleyed right back with a 23-7 stretch that was capped off by eight straight Williams points. The Jazz nearly chiseled the nine-point deficit down to two, but Collin Sexton’s offensive foul wiped away a would-be huge Lauri Markkanen 3-pointer with 2:24 to go. Bridges completed the six-point swing with a long ball at the other end, scoring Charlotte’s final seven points of the contest.

Brandon Miller (16 points), Tre Mann (13 points) and Seth Curry (10 points) were also in double figures for a Charlotte squad that shot a blistering 20-of-42 from 3-point range (47.6%; third-most 3-pointers in a game this season). While the Hornets did lose the glass by 12 (54-42) and conceded 15 offensive boards, they committed only 10 turnovers and forced 19 for 28 points.

“The biggest thing in the game was the three-point shooting,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford afterwards. “Grant hit like three threes in like five or six possessions [during the fourth quarter run] and then Miles hit two huge threes in the last four minutes. We’ve been balanced. I don’t know what the efficiency was tonight, but we’ve been really good on defense and very good on offense. Our turnovers were down tonight. The rebounding was a bit of a struggle, but again, if you make 48% from three, you’re going to have a good chance to win.”

“It started on the defensive end,” added Williams, when asked about the Hornets winning the fourth quarter, 30-17. “We’ve always talked about with this team, we’ve got to get stops so we can run, take advantage of our offense, and get easy looks. We got stops and we rebounded. Miles did a phenomenal job of protecting the paint and rebounding for us.”

Markkanen had a team-high 21 points on 5-of-14 shooting – 2-of-9 from 3-point range – nine rebounds and six assists in the loss, the Jazz’s eighth in 10 outings. Sexton scored 17 points on only 3-of-10 shooting and rookie Taylor Hendricks had a career-high-tying 12 points in his first NBA start, all of which came in the third quarter. John Collins also almost double-doubled with nine points and a season-high 18 rebounds. As a team, Utah shot only 23.1% from behind the arc (9-of-39), marking its third-lowest single-game 3-point percentage of the season.

