Hornets Sign R.J. Hunter And Edmond Sumner

September 29, 2023 – President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the Hornets have signed free agent guards R.J. Hunter and Edmond Sumner. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed

Hunter has appeared in 45 regular-season contests (one start) across four NBA seasons (2015-19) with the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets, recording averages of 3.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game. He has suited up for 136 games (97 starts) in the NBA G League, posting 18.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.0 minutes per game. Hunter’s professional experience includes three seasons overseas – two in Turkey (2019-21) and one in Australia (2021-22).

He was originally selected in the first round (28th overall) of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors following a standout career at Georgia State, where he played for his father, Ron. A two-time Sun Belt Player of the Year honoree, Hunter led the conference in scoring with 19.7 points per game as a junior in 2014-15, a campaign highlighted by his game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds to upset No. 3 Baylor in the NCAA Tournament.

Sumner holds averages of 6.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 14.0 minutes per game across five NBA seasons with the Indiana Pacers (2017-21) and Brooklyn Nets (2022-23). In 53 appearances (12 starts) with Brooklyn last season, he tallied 7.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.9 minutes per game after missing the 2021-22 campaign with an Achilles injury.

Sumner was selected in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans after a three-year career at Xavier (2014-17). As a junior, he notched career highs with 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game, leading the Musketeers to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.