Hornets Sign Marques Bolden To 10-Day Contract

February 20, 2024 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has signed center Marques Bolden to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bolden has appeared in 31 contests (26 starts) this season for the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate, averaging 13.3 points (55.6 FG%, 39.7 3P%, 74.3 FT%), 7.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.6 blocks in 24.9 minutes per game.

His G League experience includes two seasons (2019-21) with the Cleveland Charge and two seasons (2021-23) with the Salt Lake City Stars. In 105 career G League outings (83 starts), Bolden has recorded 10.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.6 blocks in 23.2 minutes per game. He has appeared in nine NBA games with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Bucks.