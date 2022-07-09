Hornets Produce Mixed Bag In Summer League-Opening Defeat

Hornets vs Pacers | Summer League Highlights - 7/8/22

McGowens Scores Team-High 17 PTS, Richards Has a Double-Double in Loss to Pacers

Some solid play on the defensive end kept the Charlotte Hornets afloat in their Summer League opener on Friday evening, but the offense never found a groove in a 96-84 loss to the Indiana Pacers out in Las Vegas, NV.

Rookie Bryce McGowens led Charlotte with a team-high 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting, six rebounds and five assists, while reserve LJ Figueroa was right behind him in the scoring department with 16 points on a perfect 6-of-6 from the field. Nick Richards (15 points and 11 rebounds) and Kai Jones (12 points) also finished in double figures.

A 13-0 first-quarter Indiana run put the Hornets in an early 25-11 hole, before the latter rallied to get within five by the midway point of the contest. Indiana would break away in the third quarter though, outscoring the Hornets, 32-13, in the frame thanks in large part to eight Charlotte turnovers leading to 15 points.

“I thought we did some good things at certain points,” said Hornets Head Coach Jordan Surenkamp afterwards. “Really, we just have to play smarter. We have some young guys that are out there mixed in with some guys that have done it before. We just have to do a better job of being organized and playing our style of basketball. I thought at times, we did that and I felt that while we were on the floor, but other times, I didn’t feel like we were organized. It’s a good learning experience. Game 1 comes with a lot of highs and lows.”

Indiana got a game-high 23 points from star rookie Bennedict Mathurin and another 16 from sharpshooter Chris Duarte. The Hornets actually shot better than Indiana – 40.5% to 39.5% - although committed twice as many turnovers (18) and went just 7-of-31 from behind the arc (22.6%). Other positive signs for the purple and teal included winning the board, 51-45 and registering 28 free-throw attempts, 17 of which came in the opening quarter.

The first outing of Summer League can be a bit chaotic at times, with teammates still learning about each other and how the NBA game works. Ultimately over the next week or so, it’s all about just building on the positives and working to rectify the negatives. Good news is though that the Hornets now have their feet wet in toasty Las Vegas and a full game of film to break down and dissect.

“It’s definitely helpful,” said McGowens, when asked about having a game under the team’s belt. “Being able to look at things and hold each other accountable and have everybody see how we look on film is definitely good. We’re going to be able to look ourselves in the mirror and come back and be better the next day.”

The Hornets will be back in action on Sunday, July 10 to face the Los Angeles Lakers beginning at 9:30 PM ET at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.