Hornets’ Offense Excels, Defense Gets Picked Apart In OT Loss To Detroit

Hornets Highlights vs Pistons - 12/14/22

Ball Double-Doubles in Return from 11-Game Absence, Charlotte Drops 6th Straight Outing

The much-anticipated return of All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball gave the Charlotte Hornets an offensive spark they’ve desperately needed the past few weeks. But while the points were flying left and right, the defense was lagging far, far behind in the team’s 141-134 overtime home loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (28), Terry Rozier (25), Ball (23) and Jalen McDaniels (21) all scored at least 20 points in the loss, marking the first time this season that the Hornets have had four different 20-point scorers in the same game. Ball also added a game-high 11 assists, while McDaniels’ point total was the highest by a Charlotte reserve this season.

Trailing by 12 near the end of the third, Charlotte began an 18-4 run to take a 113-111 lead by the 8:49 mark of the fourth. After both sides exchanged blows over the next several minutes, Rozier drained a fadeaway 3-pointer – giving him 14 straight Charlotte points – to pull the hosts within one with 43 seconds left. Detroit doubled its lead with split free throws at the other end, but a Mason Plumlee put-back soon knotted the game at 127. Bojan Bogdanović and Rozier then each missed potential game-winners, sending things to overtime.

With Ball having fouled out late in the fourth quarter, Charlotte struggled to keep its offensive momentum going in the extra frame. The Hornets held a 134-132 lead with under two to play, but consecutive 3-pointers from Alec Burks and Killan Hayes kicked off a game-ending 9-0 run for the visiting Pistons.

Needless to say, and despite the late theatrics, Charlotte’s all-around defensive performance was severely lacking in this loss. Detroit shot 51.6% from the field, 18-of-45 from 3-point range (45%), 27-of-36 from the free-throw line (75%) and regularly, got just about any shot it wanted for most of the entire night with relative ease.

“Before we care about something besides how many points we score, we’re not going to win much,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford. “Can’t play like that. Our offense was good. We are playing no defense. Not one guy. There’s not a bright spot. We don’t run back on defense, we don’t guard the ball. I think we were as high as about 12th or 13th in defense about 10 games ago, and we’re right back to where we started, ground zero. All we want to be is, ‘Let’s try to outscore the other team.’ That doesn’t work in the NBA. Never works.”

Added Plumlee, “I think just taking pride in it (defense). We’re going through it strategically before the games, so it’s just going out and having an ego on defense individually and collectively. We’ve just got to play defense regardless of if we’re scoring or not.”

Burks led Detroit with a season-high 27 points on 8-of-12 shooting in the win, while Hayes (25) and Bogdanović (24) also cracked the 20-point barrier. Big man Isaiah Stewart double-doubled with 19 points and 11 rebounds and rookie Jalen Duren added seven points, 19 rebounds and three blocks.

Charlotte committed just five turnovers in the overtime defeat, knocked down a season-high 17-of-51 3-point attempts (33.3%) and scored 22 points off 16 Detroit giveaways. Still though, the team’s defense – or lack thereof – was the front-and-center issue of the contest, despite the monstrous offensive showcase.

“All we care about is scoring,” stated Clifford. “That’s it. If you’re going to try to play like that, you better have like five All-Stars, and we don’t have that kind of talent. It’s not something that will work. We’re either going to decide to get back to playing with a defensive effort (or not). It’s not like we’re not trying to win, it's we go about it all wrong. You can’t decide you’re not going to do the things that take effort, like rebounding, getting loose balls or putting your body in front of the ball. It just doesn’t work that way. And that’s what we’re trying to do right now.”

The Hornets will finish off their short two-game homestand against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Dec. 16 beginning at 7 PM ET. Follow all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ FM 92.7.