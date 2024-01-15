Hornets’ Offense Comes Out Ice Cold Again In Loss To Heat

Stacking up points continues to be a major problem for the Charlotte Hornets, the latest occurrence being a 104-87 road loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday night in their season-series finale.

Terry Rozier (26), LaMelo Ball (21) and Miles Bridges (20) all had at least 20 points in the loss, marking the first time since Dec. 8 and seventh time overall this season that the Hornets have had three 20-point scorers in the same game. Outside of this trio though, the rest of the roster didn’t contribute much from a scoring standpoint, combining for only 20 points on 8-of-31 shooting (25.8%).

Charlotte had another frigid offensive start and almost got outscored by rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. (15) in a 26-16 Miami first quarter. The chilly conditions only got worse from there and a 21-5 Miami run in the second frame put the Hornets in a 52-31 halftime hole. Shots soon began finally falling, as Charlotte nearly duplicated its first-half point total with 30 in the third. Still though, Miami quickly extinguished any faint comeback hopes in the fourth, sending Charlotte to a 16th defeat in 17 games.

“Tonight, we just didn’t shoot the ball well,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford following the loss, the team’s fifth straight. “I thought early on, we got a lot of good shots that we’ve been making that didn’t go in. That’s going to happen. I think the bigger part of tonight is that when the ball’s not going in, we’ve got to keep defending. Right now, we’re just so reliant on those three guys (Rozier, Ball, Bridges) to score. We’ve got to have more guys out there that can put pressure on the defense to score consistently.”

Coming off converting a then season-low 36.0% from the field two nights ago in San Antonio, the Hornets relowered the bar with a 34.7% clip in this loss, which included going 10-of-40 on 3-point attempts (25.0%). The 87 points scored were also their second-lowest seasonal total. Two big positives were winning the glass, 50-44 (17-4 in offensive rebounds) and crushing Miami in second-chance points, 23-2.

PJ Washington and Cody Martin both returned from short injury-related absences, while Brandon Miller (lower back contusion) sat out after his scary fall in San Antonio. “I don’t think it’s serious, serious,” said Clifford, when asked about Miller’s status. “It’s more like day-to-day. Hopefully, he’ll be able to practice on Tuesday and we’ll have a better idea then.”

Playing without Jimmy Butler (foot) for the 11th time in 12 games and Kevin Love, Miami pushed its record to 2-10 against Charlotte since the start of the 2021-22 season. Bam Adebayo (24) and Tyler Herro (21) both had 20-point showings, with Duncan Robinson (19), Jaquez (15; left at halftime with a groin injury) and Josh Richardson (11) also reaching double figures.

The Hornets will close out their three-game road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Jan. 17 beginning at 8 PM ET. Follow all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ 92.7 FM.