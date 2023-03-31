Hornets Honor Ericia Turner As Final Social Justice Power Forward Recipient Of 2022-23 Season

March 31, 2023 – The Charlotte Hornets tonight honored Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) Executive Director of Athletics Ericia Turner as part of the season-long Social Justice Power Forward Program, an initiative launched this season by Hornets Sports & Entertainment. Turner, who assumed her role with CMS in 2021, is the fifth and final individual to be recognized this season for making a difference in the realm of social justice issues. She was recognized in an on-court presentation during the team’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Turner, who is the first African American woman to hold the position of CMS Executive Director of Athletics, played basketball at both the University of North Carolina and North Carolina A&T State University, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physical education from the latter. From 1999-2009, she was a teacher and coach, first in Winston-Salem and later at CMS’ Independence and Mallard Creek High Schools. Turner received a master’s degree in school administration from Gardner-Webb University in 2008 and became Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Newton-Conover High School the following year. After spending the 2012-13 school year as Athletic Director for the Alamance-Burlington School System, she served as Assistant Principal at Statesville High School in 2013-14 and then Principal at Statesville Middle School from 2014-2016. Turner returned to CMS as Principal at Rocky River High School from 2016-2021, where she was CMS Principal of the Year in 2020, before assuming her current position.

Turner, who is widely known for placing equal emphasis on the importance of academic and athletic excellence, obtained an Ed.S from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro and is currently pursuing an Ed.D from UNCG. She also serves as an associate minister and Christian education director at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Hickory, NC.