Hornets Honor Dr. Crystal Hill As First Social Justice Power Forward Recipient Of 2023-24 Season

December 11, 2023 – The Charlotte Hornets tonight honored Dr. Crystal Hill, superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS), as the first recipient of the 2023-24 Social Justice Power Forward program. The program – which was launched last season – recognizes community members who have made a difference in the realm of social justice issues, powering through obstacles and pushing forward a positive impact.

Dr. Hill became superintendent of CMS, the 17th largest public school district in the nation, in January 2023, only seven months after she was hired as CMS Chief of Staff. In this capacity, she oversaw the Office of Strategy Management and was responsible for the management of the superintendent’s cabinet operations. Prior to joining CMS, Dr. Hill served as chief academic officer for Cabarrus County Schools, where she led the district in achieving the highest level of academic performance in its history.

Dr. Hill has more than 25 years of experience in education. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from North Carolina A&T University and her doctorate in educational leadership from Gardner-Webb University. Dr. Hill serves on the Leading on Opportunity Council and, in 2020, she co-chaired the North Carolina State Board of Education Literacy Task Force.

During the 2022-23 season, five local leaders were recognized as part of the inaugural season of the Social Justice Power Forward program: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) Executive Director of Athletics Ericia Turner, You Can Vote Executive Director and Founder Kate Fellman, Carolina Youth Coalition Executive Director and Co-Founder Aaron Randolph, Former Johnson C. Smith University President Clarence D. Armbrister and Bank of America Strategic Initiatives Executive Kathryn Black.