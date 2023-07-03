Hornets Head West For Expanded Summer League Experience

Hornets Ready For Summer Slate

Following a very busy and productive 2023 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will quickly get to see some of their newest players – as well as a handful of returning ones – in action for not one, but two Summer League competitions.

The Sacramento-based California Classic will feature six teams each playing two games over a three-day span from Monday, July 3 to Wednesday, July 5. After the mini tune-up, everybody flies to the toasty Las Vegas desert for at least a five-game slate at the 2023 NBA Summer League, which runs from Friday, July 7 to Monday, July 17.

Assistant Coach Marlon Garnett will be leading the Hornets out west, marking his second stint as a Summer League Head Coach and first since doing so with Phoenix back in 2017. Charlotte went 2-3 in 2022 NBA Summer League play, which memorably featured JT Thor sinking a game-winning 3-pointer in sudden death to give the Hornets an 89-86 double-overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

James Bouknight and Kai Jones will be two of the more experienced players on the Summer League roster, both of whom will be entering their third NBA seasons this fall. Although he was with the team in Las Vegas last year, Bouknight did not participate after recently undergoing right hand surgery. Bryce McGowens is the team’s only other returning Summer Leaguer from last year. As a rookie, he played in all five contests and averaged a team-high 14.6 points on 33.8% shooting, 2.4 3-pointers on 42.9% shooting, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Naturally, these three will be counted on a bit more for leadership compared to what they’ve been accustomed to in the regular season, so far. “I don’t want them to go outside anything that they’re uncomfortable with, but I had a talk with Bouk and Bryce,” said Garnett. “I also work with Kai and see him all the time. There is a layer of them having been through our system and our program for [at least] a year. They know what we expect, and they can start bringing along some of these younger guys. Get them acclimated, get their feet wet, get them a step ahead.”

“I know what the coaches expect,” added McGowens. “We just have to lead and show the guys that just came in the way to compete and have fun. We feel good right now. Just getting the concepts down. Getting up and down, which a lot of us haven’t been able to do in a while. It feels good just being able to play and get the coverages down, get through our plays. Just come together as one heading into Summer League.”

All four drafted rookies – Brandon Miller (Alabama), Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas), James Nnaji (FC Barcelona/Spain) and Amari Bailey (UCLA) – will be suiting up for the Hornets for the first time, as well as undrafted free agents Leaky Black (North Carolina), Nathan Mensah (San Diego State) and Angelo Allegri (Eastern Washington).

Kobi Simmons, Xavier Sneed, Anthony Duruji, Jaylen Sims and Tre Scott are also on the roster after spending time with the Greensboro Swarm during the 2022-23 campaign. Simmons and Sneed, who both received NBA call-ups to the Hornets late last season, bring a significant amount of experience having been in the organization in some capacity for at least three years a piece now. Another inclusion on the roster is Justin Robinson, who played in 43 games with five different NBA teams from 2019-22, then made a few appearances for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia’s NBL before suffering a season-ending right knee injury last October.

The Hornets will open California Classic play against San Antonio starting tonight at 8 PM ET (ESPN), then face Golden State on Wednesday, July 5 at 6 PM ET (ESPN2). While he won’t play in the California Classic, there is a chance 2023 first overall pick Victor Wembanyama could square off against second overall pick Brandon Miller when San Antonio and Charlotte meet again on Friday, July 7 at 9 PM ET in Las Vegas (ESPN). Wembanyama’s LNB Pro A season in France ended only a few weeks ago and the Spurs are expected to limit his participation throughout Summer League.

After their second battle with San Antonio, the Hornets will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, July 9 (4 PM ET, ESPN2), Portland – which could feature a possible showdown against third overall pick Scoot Henderson – on Tuesday, July 11 (8:30 PM, NBA TV) and New Orleans on Thursday, July 13 (7:30 PM, NBA TV). There will also be at least one additional game, with the opponent, date and time all to be determined once the first four contests are completed.

There are usually varying goals for everybody at Summer League. For returning ‘vets’ like Bouknight, Jones and McGowens, expectations are the highest of any on the roster. Ideally, these players have taken some continued developmental steps forward since the end of the regular season and establish themselves as team leaders.

For the drafted rookies, the first Summer League experience is all about getting exposed to the NBA game. Mistakes are going to happen, but making improvements as the games continue to pile up will be something coaches and staff are looking for. For most of the rest of the roster, take advantage of whatever minutes come about. With every NBA team present in Las Vegas, this environment acts as a largescale tryout for many players looking to showcase their skills in front of whomever might be watching.