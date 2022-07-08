Hornets Getting NBA Summer League Underway Against Pacers

Charlotte Hornets (0-0) vs. Indiana Pacers (0-0)

Friday, July 8, 2022 at 6 PM ET (Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV)

ESPN2, WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM and the Hornets App (Radio)

Most recent Summer League meeting: July 2, 2017 (Pacers won, 84-77 in Orlando, FL)

Summer League is Back!

NBA Summer League is always one of the most entertaining stretches of the basketball calendar for any hoopshead and this year should be no different. Now unfortunately, the Hornets did go winless in Las Vegas the last time out, but hopefully can bring home a few wins this time around heading into the second half of the offseason.

Bigger Lineups in Store?

With James Bouknight out because of injury, the Hornets’ backcourt will be a little thinner than initially envisioned. Jalen Crutcher, Ty-Shon Alexander and rookie Bryce McGowens could all have lead ball-handling duties, and some sizeable lineups of JT Thor, Kai Jones, Mark Williams and Nick Richards manning the frontcourt might also be mixed in.

Indiana Loading Up for Vegas

On paper, Indiana’s Summer League roster might be the most talented one that Charlotte sees during its stay in the desert. Reigning sixth overall pick Bennedict Mathurin, second-year players Chris Duarte – 13.1 points in 55 games as a rookie – and Isaiah Jackson, plus two more second-round rookies in Andrew Nembhard and Kendall Brown headline a deep Pacers squad.

Hornets Player to Watch: Mark Williams