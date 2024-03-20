Hornets Get Rocked In 1st Half, Magic Roll To Blowout Victory

Two teams going in completely opposite directions right now collided at full force in Orlando on Tuesday night. And just about everything went right for the victorious Magic and absolutely nothing did – at least early on – for the Charlotte Hornets in their 112-92 road loss.

This was Charlotte’s 10th defeat in 12 outings and conversely, moved the Magic’s record to a near-NBA-best 17-5 since Jan. 31. Orlando’s length, deflections and relentless defense gave the Hornets fits for the entire contest, resulting in 17 takeaways and only 44 paint points allowed.

Brandon Miller’s 3-pointer to put the Hornets up one midway through the first quarter was about as good as it would get for the visitors. Orlando ripped off a 19-8 run to close the frame, then dominated the second, 40-15, to enter halftime with a 67-32 lead. Charlotte, which did not record a single fast break, second chance or bench point in the first half, had 13 turnovers for 20 Magic points and only 12 made shots through the opening 24 minutes. The Hornets would win the second half by 15 but that was nowhere near what they needed to close the seismic gap.

“We started well,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford. “They were terrific and when we broke the lineup there in the first quarter, we got out of whack. To start the game, we weren’t scoring, and neither were they. Their defense was really good, and we didn’t handle that as well as we should have. We played in the third quarter and fourth quarter offensively the way we need to. Moving the ball better, the ball hit the paint more and that’s what we have to do.”

After being ejected in the second quarter of Saturday’s loss, Miller bounced back with a team-high 21 points – 13 in the third quarter – on 7-of-20 shooting, four 3-pointers and seven rebounds in the loss. Vasilije Micić added 20 points on an efficient 8-of-10 shooting, accounting for more than half (18) of the team’s entire first-half total. Dāvis Bertāns was also assessed a Flagrant-2 foul and tossed in the second quarter, following an elbow to the face of Jalen Suggs.

While they’ll have a nice break before crossing the midway point of this four-game road trip, things don’t really lighten up for the Hornets as they head down the home stretch of the calendar. “This [week] will be the last time we get more than one day off [between] games for the rest of the season,” added Clifford. “We have the most difficult schedule in the NBA left – 13 games in 22 nights. Our guys need rest, and we need to stay in the best rhythm we can.”

Led by Cole Anthony’s team-high 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting, Orlando’s bench more than tripled up its Charlotte counterpart, 61-20. Suggs added 16 points and a game-high six assists for a Magic team that shot 54.3% and tallied 60 paint points on 30-of-41 shooting (73.2%). This win was also Orlando’s fifth straight against Charlotte, which is now its longest winning streak in the head-to-head series since winning six in a row from Nov. 6, 2010 – Jan. 17, 2012.

Following a rare three-day break, the Hornets will continue their road trip against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 23 beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Follow all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ 92.7 FM.