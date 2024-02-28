Hornets Finish Road Trip With Massive Thud In Milwaukee

Even with their recently reshuffled roster, the Charlotte Hornets still couldn’t come anywhere close to matching up with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, their latest loss being a 123-85 drubbing at the Fiserv Forum.

Miles Bridges had a team-high 17 points for Charlotte, which finished its four-game road trip with an up-and-down 2-2 record. This was the team’s fifth loss in six head-to-head meetings with Milwaukee since the start of the 2022-23 NBA campaign and the three this season have now come by a seismic 105 combined points.

Scoring off turnovers and at the rim fueled a 23-2 first quarter run for the Bucks, who broke off a 16-point lead after the opening 12 minutes. Milwaukee’s defense was virtually impenetrable in the second frame, holding Charlotte to only two points in the final 10:26 and its lowest halftime total (26) since March 1, 2013, per Basketball Reference. The second half was slightly better, but the Hornets still managed under 94 points for the third straight game (first time in the same season since April 8-15, 2015) and endured their largest road loss since Feb. 25, 2020.

A good chunk of the Hornets’ scoring woes were attributed to poor decision-making leading to turnovers, limited ball movement and forced shot attempts. Charlotte finished the outing shooting 37% and 11-of-40 from 3-point range (27.5%), although did record 24 assists on 30 made baskets. While the turnovers were manageable (13), the Bucks scored 23 points off them.

“Obviously, their defense was good, but Damian Lillard was just great early,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford following the loss. “He got them going with the high pick-and-roll game. I thought that was the biggest factor. We struggled offensively but got better as the game went on. We’ve got to get off to a better start. [We’ve got to] stay with our game, which is ball movement, inside out and playing unselfish. That’s when we’re going to be good. When we did that more in the second half, we had more success.”

On the positive side, Dāvis Bertāns (12 points on 4-of-8 from 3-point range) and Seth Curry (eight points, four rebounds and four assists) both returned from short injury-related absences. Cody Martin also dished out seven dimes with one giveaway, giving himself an impressive 17-to-3 assist-to-turnover ratio over his past two appearances.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had an easy 24 points and eight rebounds in only 24 minutes, while Lillard tallied 23 points, a season-high-tying nine rebounds and seven assists to finish within striking distance of a triple-double. Bobby Portis added another 21 points and eight rebounds off the bench to help the Bucks secure their first three-game winning streak under Head Coach Doc Rivers. This was also Milwaukee’s largest win of the season, with three of its top-five largest margins having now come against Charlotte.

The Hornets will hopefully look to return the favor when they face the Bucks again back in Charlotte on Thursday, Feb. 29 beginning at 7 PM ET at Spectrum Center.