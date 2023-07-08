Hornets Fall To Spurs In Front Of Sold-Out Summer League Crowd

Hornets Summer League Highlights | Brandon Miller - 07/07/23

Fans were camping out hours before doors opened to the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday afternoon, hoping to get prime seating to see the top two picks in last month’s NBA Draft go head-to-head for the first time. The stands were packed to the gills for this marquee contest, which ended with the Charlotte Hornets losing a slugfest to San Antonio, 76-68 in their Las Vegas opener.

Both sides got off to slow starts offensively, but the Spurs soon heated up to win the second quarter, 23-14, and enter halftime holding a 12-point lead. Charlotte did what it could to keep chipping away at the deficit, but just couldn’t really get a sizeable run started at any point during the second half in route to the eight-point defeat.

The Hornets ended up shooting only 29.9% and 15.6% from the field and 3-point range (5-of-32), respectively, but didn’t allow the lack of shot-making to carry over to the defense like it did in Sacramento earlier this week. A pre-game lineup tweak of swapping out Bryce McGowens for the bigger Trevon Scott helped win the rebounding battle, 58-51, for the first time since the team came out west.

“I’m pleased with how we approached the game tonight,” said Hornets Summer League Head Coach Marlon Garnett. “We had a couple guys step up that played a lot better than they had in the past. I thought us going bigger to help take care of some of the issues on the glass helped. We won the transition game tonight. There were a couple plays here and there, some unlucky bounces and they made a three out of it. I’m really excited for the games ahead because these guys approached this game with the right mindset. It was a step in the right direction.”

Brandon Miller doubled-doubled with 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting, a game-high 11 rebounds and three steals. McGowens added 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting off the bench, James Bouknight chipped in 14 points and Kai Jones added another seven points and 10 rebounds.

“We competed at high level,” added Miller. “We know shots are going to fall. You can’t stop shooting. Just have to take some more shots. Other than that, we’re going to be great. Just trying to get better every day. I think we did better [than the Sacramento games]. Just grow day by day, go out there and compete as hard as we can to show our talents and get wins.”

Most in attendance were there to see the debut of San Antonio’s 7-5 French phenom Victor Wembanyama. The towering center had a somewhat normal rookie performance, finishing with nine points on 2-of-13 shooting, eight rebounds, three assists and five blocks. The most memorable play he was involved in was actually on the receiving end of a monstrous alley-oop dunk by Kai Jones midway through the third quarter. Julian Champagnie, poured in a game-high 20 points, four days after dropping 30 on Charlotte in the California Classic.

The Hornets will return to Summer League action against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, July 9 beginning at 4 PM ET on ESPN 2.