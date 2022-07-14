Hornets Fall Back To .500 Following Loss To Bulls

Hornets vs Bulls | Summer League Highlights - 7/14/22

McGowens Finishes as Leading Scorer Again, Charlotte Shoots Just 34% in Defeat

Coming off a bit of a break-through performance 24 hours earlier, the offense of the Charlotte Hornets took a step back on Thursday afternoon in an 89-73 Summer League loss to the Chicago Bulls in Las Vegas, NV.

Rookie Bryce McGowens lead the Hornets in scoring for the second consecutive outing, finishing with 15 points, two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and no turnovers in the defeat. His shooting efficiency wasn’t nearly as sharp this time though, as he connected on just 4-of-18 attempts from the field and 1-of-7 from long range.

Already down six after the opening frame, Charlotte got outscored 22-10 in the second quarter to enter halftime trailing, 42-24. The Hornets, who registered a lowly 24% field-goal percentage in the opening 20 minutes of action, eventually got their scoring going, but it was too little, too late by the time the final horn sounded.

JT Thor and Jalen Crutcher were the only other Charlotte players in double figures, each putting up 10 points. Thor also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, while Kai Jones nearly double-doubled off the bench with nine points on 3-of-10 shooting, eight rebounds and two blocks.

For the victorious Bulls, rookie Dalen Terry scored an efficient game-high 20 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals. Center Marko Simonović then double-doubled with 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds and Makur Maker and Malcolm Hill each had 11 points for a Chicago squad that shot 47% and outscored Charlotte on the fast break, 20-10.

Despite the loss, the Hornets still showed some positive flashes against a Bulls team that stands at 3-1 and is currently in contention for a berth in the Summer League championship game. Staying organized and playing consistent, competitive winning basketball remain the focuses and although there’s been some hiccups along the way, Charlotte should be encouraged by its performance in the desert up to this point. The Hornets will now play one more Summer League contest before heading back to Buzz City and the opponent, time and location are all to be determined at this time.