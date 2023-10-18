Hornets Continue Encouraging Fans To “Swarm The Polls” With 2023 Local Elections Set For November 7

October 18, 2023 – Hornets Sports & Entertainment (HSE) today unveiled its 2023 “Swarm the Polls” campaign for the upcoming City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County elections that will take place on Tuesday, November 7. The 2023 iteration builds on the original initiative launched in September 2020 as part of the organization’s Social Justice Platform that aims to educate the public about the importance of voting, inform people on how to vote, drive voter registration and encourage voter turnout. HSE is again partnering with You Can Vote for the initiative.

In addition to an updated Swarm the Polls campaign website, hornets.com/go-vote, which contains a variety of information and resources for voters in Mecklenburg County, starting tomorrow, the organization will embark on a Swarm the Polls Tour across the community, delivering information, providing voter education and helping individuals register to vote. In an effort to reach young voters, the tour will stop at Johnson & Wales University on Thursday, October 19, and Johnson C. Smith University on Thursday, October 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

“As in years past, we are proud to use our platforms to help drive voter registration, access and turnout, especially for our local elections,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “One of our biggest goals with this year’s campaign is to educate voters that our local elections here in Charlotte are just as important as voting for our state and national leaders.”