Hornets, bet365 Enter Multi-Year Partnership As North Carolina Nears Launch Of Legal Sports Wagering

Hornets, bet365 Enter Multi-Year Partnership

November 17, 2023 – Hornets Sports & Entertainment (HSE) and bet365, one of the world’s leading online gambling brands, today announced an exclusive long-term partnership under which bet365 becomes an Official Partner of the Charlotte Hornets and will become the Official Mobile Sports Betting Partner of the Charlotte Hornets subject to bet365 becoming licensed to operate in North Carolina.

“We are excited to announce this partnership with bet365,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment Chief Revenue Officer Jacob Gallagher. “Since the day Governor Cooper signed sports wagering into law at Spectrum Center in June, we sought a partner that would help us provide our fans with new, additional opportunities to engage with their favorite sports teams. We are confident that bet365 is a great fit with our organization and can help us do that.”

The partnership provides bet365 with significant branding and signage at Spectrum Center, as well as on hornets.com, Hornets social media platforms, the Hornets App and the team’s TV and radio game broadcasts.

“Everyone at bet365 is thrilled to partner with the Hornets, as we launch our iconic sports betting brand in North Carolina. The Hornets’ rich and dynamic history is deep rooted in the Queen City community, and we’re abuzz to become part of their exciting future,” said a bet365 spokesperson.

Some in-arena signage, including the placement of the bet365 logo on the courtside baseline aprons, will be activated beginning with tonight’s NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Milwaukee Bucks, with additional assets to come over the next several months.