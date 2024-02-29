Hornets Announce Partnership With CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka

February 29, 2024 – The Charlotte Hornets and Diageo Americas, Inc. today announced a multi-year partnership under which the Diageo’s luxury vodka brand, CÎROC, becomes a Proud Partner of the Charlotte Hornets. Under the agreement, CÎROC becomes the entitlement sponsor of the main bar located within the Flight Deck located on the Founders Level of Spectrum Center, among other in-arena branding, digital media and community engagement components.

“We are pleased to have CÎROC as an official partner of the Charlotte Hornets,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment Chief Revenue Officer Jacob Gallagher. “We’re focused on elevating our franchise and arena – and that includes our food and beverage partners. CÎROC is an iconic premium brand that we know our adult fans will enjoy at Hornets games and Spectrum Center events.”

Along with the entitlement of the bar within Flight Deck, CÎROC will also serve as the presenting partner for the Hive Hip Hop Crew dance performances at each regular-season home game and have prominent branding featured on Spectrum Center’s DJ booths. At select home games, CÎROC will also have a dedicated space for fans who are 21 years of age or older to sample its products. Additionally, CÎROC will serve as the presenting partner for one content series on the Hornets’ social media channels and have one in-game feature on Hornets radio broadcasts during each regular-season game.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Charlotte Hornets," said Victoria David, CÎROC Brand Director. "Like sports, and the NBA in particular, CÎROC is all about bringing people together to celebrate, and we’re really excited for Hornets fans to responsibly try our line of ultra-premium products."