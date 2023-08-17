Hornets Announce 2023-24 Regular-Season Schedule

Hornets Release 2023-24 Season Schedule

Charlotte To Open 35th Anniversary Season At Home On Oct. 25;

Single-Game Tickets On Sale Saturday, Aug. 19, At 10 a.m. On Hornets.com

August 17, 2023 – The Charlotte Hornets will open the 2023-24 regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 25, when they host the Atlanta Hawks at Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. Single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season will go on sale to the general public this Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, or via the Hornets App.

The 2023-24 campaign marks the 35th anniversary of the team’s inaugural season of 1988-89, and the Hornets will unveil plans to celebrate the anniversary in the coming weeks.

Highlights of the Hornets’ home schedule include matchups with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Feb. 5, and Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Friday, March 29, along with two home games as part of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament against the defending Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat on Tuesday, Nov. 14, and Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Nov. 17.

The schedule features 19 home games on weekend dates, including eight Fridays, eight Saturdays and three Sundays. Notably, the Hornets will play eight straight home games from March 27-April 9 – the longest homestand in franchise history – and have a season-long six-game road trip from Dec. 26-Jan. 7. The Hornets have 15 sets of back-to-back games, six of which are two consecutive home contests.

With the implementation of the NBA In-Season Tournament, the 82-game schedule includes two contests between Dec. 4-9 that will be announced following the conclusion of Group Play. All 30 teams will compete in the Group Play stage, comprised of four regular-season games on Tuesdays and/or Fridays in November, after which the teams with the best records in each of the six groups and two “wild cards” (the teams from each conference with the best record in Group Play games that finished second in their groups) will advance to the Knockout Rounds. The Quarterfinals, which will take place Dec. 4 and 5 in home markets, and the Semifinals on Dec. 7 in Las Vegas will count toward the regular-season standings for participating teams. The 22 teams that do not qualify for the Knockout Rounds will each play two regular-season games on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8. The losing teams in the Quarterfinals in each conference will play each other in a regular-season game on Dec. 8.

All regionally available regular-season games will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast and streamed live on Bally Sports+, the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com. All Hornets games will be anchored by the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show, Hornets LIVE. All 82 regular-season games will be broadcast on radio on WFNZ (92.7 FM), the team’s flagship radio station, and the Hornets App. In addition, the Hornets are slated to have one game televised on ESPN during the 2023-24 season – Friday, January 12, at San Antonio, when Hornets forward Brandon Miller, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, squares off with top pick Victor Wembanyama in regular-season action for the first time.

Hive Society Memberships for the 2023-24 season are available now. Pick 23 Plans are also available, featuring the first and last home games of the regular season plus 21 games of the purchaser’s choice, starting at just $18 per ticket per game in the Uptown Concourse. For more information, call 704.HORNETS or visit hornets.com/tickets.