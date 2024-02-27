Hornets, Ally Financial To Host “Fueling Futures” Event For 50 Local High School Students Tomorrow

February 27, 2024 – Hornets Sports & Entertainment and Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY), a financial services company with the nation’s largest all-digital bank, announced today that the two organizations will host a Fueling Futures presented by Ally Financial event at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, February 28. The initiative will bring up to 50 local students from Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s Garinger and Harding University High Schools to learn about the various careers within sports and entertainment industry and financial literacy.

“We’re thrilled to work with our friends at Ally Financial to put on such an impactful event for high school students in our community,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment Chief Revenue Officer Jacob Gallagher. “Our goal for the Fueling Futures event goes beyond educating these students about careers within the sports industry and financial literacy. We hope to inspire participants to dream big and encourage them to start thinking about their futures today.”

As part of the event, attendees will participate in a “Money Matters” financial education session, receive a tour of Spectrum Center and attend a series of breakout sessions led by HSE and Ally leaders on topics ranging from Promoting the Brand to the Business of Basketball. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with several NC-based colleges and universities as part of the event.

“When we started Fueling Futures in 2019, we knew there was so much potential to expand this program across our relationships and help students explore career paths in all types of industries rooted here in our hometown,” said Natalie Brown, Ally’s Sr. Director of Corporate Citizenship. “At Ally, we’re intentional about reducing barriers to economic mobility, and working with the Hornets to showcase those opportunities will help inspire brighter futures.”