Hornets Again Partner With Blue Cross NC For 2023 Black History Month Efforts

Joint Programming Will Honor, Amplify And Celebrate Contributions And Voices Of Black Americans

February 2, 2023 – Hornets Sports & Entertainment (HSE) today announced that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) will serve as the presenting partner of the organization’s Black History Month efforts for the fifth consecutive year. Together, the organizations will host a variety of activations throughout February to promote collective learning, honor Black culture and recognize the contributions of Black Americans – past, present and future – in alignment with the theme, “Honor. Amplify. Celebrate.”

After several years of virtual events, HSE and Blue Cross NC will host History in the Making: A Fireside Chat on Monday, February 6, for invited guests, including corporate leaders and community partners. Building on the “Honor. Amplify. Celebrate.” theme, the Fireside Chat will feature a series of immersive conversations with three changemakers in the Charlotte community who are creating pathways for the next generation – Clarence Boston, Owner of Hippin’ Hops Brewery; Dion and Davita Galloway, Co-Founders & Owners of DUPP&SWAT; and Elizabeth Trotman, President & CEO of One Catalyst Consulting. Hornets In-Arena Host Ohavia Phillips will moderate the discussion.

On Saturday, February 11, HSE and Blue Cross NC will host HBCU Night when the Hornets take on the Denver Nuggets. The day’s festivities will begin with an afternoon panel discussion of HBCU graduates discussing their paths to success with middle and high school students from around the Carolinas in a fun and engaging environment, followed by an HBCU fair for high school students. Prior to the game, which will include elements themed around HBCUs, current HBCU students and alumni will come together for an HBCU Alumni-Student Mixer.

The next week, on Tuesday, February 14, HSE and Blue Cross NC will host a separate youth-focused Black History Month event that will provide select students the opportunity to interact with Hornets players while participating in a creative project that celebrates Black culture.

“We look forward to celebrating Black History throughout the month of February with our friends at Blue Cross NC,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “During this important time, we will recognize the remarkable contributions of Black Americans, while also shining light on the vibrancy of Black culture and the many Black voices within our community who are shaping history.”

"Throughout Black History Month, Blue Cross NC proudly celebrates the resilience, achievements and health of the Black community,” said Dr. Tunde Sotunde, president and CEO of Blue Cross NC. “Our collaboration with the Charlotte Hornets is part of our ongoing commitment to support programs and initiatives that allow all North Carolinians to live the healthiest lives possible."

Additional content, including more information about each of the organizations’ Black History Month efforts, will be available at HornetsBHM.com throughout the month of February. HSE will also honor Black History Month through the digital and social channels of the Hornets, the Greensboro Swarm, Hornets Venom GT and Spectrum Center.