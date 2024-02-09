Hornets Acquire Seth Curry, Grant Williams And A 2027 First-Round Pick From Dallas

February 8, 2024 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has acquired guard Seth Curry, forward Grant Williams and a 2027 first-round pick (top-two protected) from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for forward P.J. Washington Jr., a 2024 second-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

Curry, in his 10th NBA season, holds career averages of 10.5 points (47.1 FG%, 43.2 3P%, 86.3 FT%), 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game across 474 appearances (209 starts). He has logged 36 games (three starts) this season, posting 4.3 points and 1.4 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game. A native of Charlotte, Curry graduated from Charlotte Christian School in 2008 before playing collegiately at Liberty University (2008-09) and Duke University (2010-13). He is the son of Hornets television analyst Dell Curry, who is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played (701).

Williams, originally selected in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, has appeared in 335 contests (91 starts) in his career, recording 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.9 minutes per game. He spent his first four NBA seasons with the Celtics and has averaged 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 47 games (33 starts) this year, his first campaign with the Mavericks. Williams is a 2016 graduate of Providence Day School in Charlotte. He played three seasons at the University of Tennessee (2016-19) and was twice named the SEC Player of the Year.