Heat’s Halftime-Spanning Run Sinks Hornets In Miami

Third time wouldn’t be the charm for the Charlotte Hornets in round three of their season series with the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, thanks to a massive number of turnovers in the 115-104 road loss.

Terry Rozier went off late again, putting up 28 points – 12 in the fourth quarter – on 10-of-14 shooting (5-of-6 from 3-point range), seven assists and a season-high four steals, good for his 12th 20-point game in 13 appearances this year. Gordon Hayward (20 points and seven assists) had 20-plus for the fourth time in six outings, 16 of which coming in the opening half.

Charlotte held a 45-43 lead with 3:43 remaining in the second quarter, then surrendered a scolding 19-0 Heat run that blazed through halftime to fall back by 17. Miami continued to capitalize on takeaways over the next 12 minutes, pushing the advantage to 21 by the start of the closing frame. The Hornets made a couple solid pushes here and there, getting no closer than nine with about 90 seconds to go in the contest.

When it was all over, Charlotte clocked in with a season-high 21 turnovers going for 32 points in the other direction. Miami also had a new season high as well, coughing up 23 possessions leading into a relatively harmless 13 opposing points. The Hornets got dominated on the glass again, 47-31, which included a 17-4 offensive rebounding differential in favor of Miami.

“They’re (Miami) good at creating a lot of turnovers,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford afterwards. “I think we had eight in the first quarter. We were better in the second quarter until the end. Turnovers are crushing. You’re not getting shots. They did a good job turning them into [points] the other way. The same thing happened the other night at home. We weren’t disorganized at all. We just had some careless turnovers, they’re good at it and made us pay.”

Miles Bridges tallied 19 points and Brandon Miller recovered from a tough first half to finish with 18 points (16 on 6-of-8 shooting in the second half). The latter also drained multiple 3-pointers for the eighth consecutive game (4-of-10), giving him the longest streak by an NBA rookie this season and the longest by a rookie in franchise history. On the injury front, PJ Washington played about four minutes before exiting the game in the first quarter (left shoulder).

Just like he did Monday night in Charlotte, Duncan Robinson led the Heat in scoring again, finishing with 23 points on a 6-of-9 clip from 3-point range. Kyle Lowry added 17 points on perfect shooting from the field (5-of-5) and free-throw line (3-of-3), while rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. also scored 17 to help Miami notch its fifth straight head-to-head home win over the Hornets.

The Hornets will return home to start an all-home back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Dec. 15 beginning at 7 PM ET at Spectrum Center. Catch all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ 92.7 FM.